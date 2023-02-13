Zeenat Aman Shares Picture With Mother Vardhini, Calls Her 'extraordinary Woman'

Zeenat Aman, the yesterday Hindi cinema legend, recently made headlines after she made her Instagram debut on February 11. The actor has now shared a rare picture with her mother Vardhini Scharwachter on her handle on Monday (February 13).

In the grainy black-and-white picture, Zeenat can be seen holding her mother, who was dressed in a sari. Aman expressed gratitude towards her mother in a long note and called her an 'extraordinary woman'. She wrote, "If I have lived an extraordinary life it’s because I was brought up by an extraordinary woman."

"My mother Vardhini Scharwachter was what you’d call a ‘pataka’. Elegant, intelligent, feisty and my pillar of support. She was a practising Hindu and she epitomised the ideas of tolerance, love and empowerment. Her faith did not stop her from marrying my father Amanullah Khan," she said.

"After they had separated, she fell in love with and married a wonderful German man, whom I called Uncle Heinz. She taught me to stand on my own two feet and to live life on my own terms. She was truly the wind beneath my wings. I lost most of my family photographs in the Mumbai floods of 2005, and so the few that I can find are all the more precious to me," Aman added.

More about Zeenat Khan

Zeenat Aman Khan was one of the most well-known female actors in Indian cinema during the 1970s and 1980s. Before taking home numerous beauty pageant victories, she began her career as a model and got recognition at the age of 19.

She made her acting debut with Dev Anand in The Evil Within in the year 1970. She continued to appear as a leading actress in numerous movies, including Hulchul (1971), Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971), Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973), Hum Kisise Kum Naheen (1977), Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978), Don (1978), Qurbani (1980), Dostana (1980), Laawaris (1981), and Hum Se Hai Zamana (1983).