Zeeshan Ayyub Reveals Actors Are Often Lied To About Roles And Movie Poster Credits

After the tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the debate on nepotism has got more fierce. While several celebs have shared their point of view on the matter, actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub is the latest to join the bandwagon. The ace actor recently talked to a portal and expressed that a lot of things are 'brushed under the carpet' and the problem is deeper than it is perceived.

Read Also | Before 'Chhalaang', Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub Embraced THESE Roles In Bollywood

Zeeshan Ayyub on nepotism

While speaking to a daily, Zeeshan Ayyub expressed that things are going in a crazy direction which is making the real issue very insignificant. He asserted that the problem Bollywood is facing is much bigger and that is being lied to. He added that the producers of the films lie and promise actors things like a poster and a crucial role.

But while they start shooting for the part, the poster only shows the lead actor and while shooting the film the promised crucial role becomes a side character. He then complained that sometimes the script is changed midway of the shooting and he is not informed about it.

Read Also | Turram Khan: Zeeshan Ayyub To Play The Main Antagonist In The Film

The Raees actor also mentioned that producers sometimes promise presence on the posters with credits but don't end up doing so. And then, in a lot of cases, the actor does not have time to go to the producer and fight for credits. He then revealed that except for a few films, all the other films he has worked in, the producers had promised that he would be the part of the poster but eventually, the promise wasn't fulfilled.

Read Also | Zeeshan Ayyub Shares Throwback Picture With 'best Friends' As 'Raanjhanaa' Clocks 7 Years

He then added that such a small thing also can change the perspective of the audiences towards one actor. Zeeshan Ayyub then expressed that some people are just taking advantage of this situation for their personal gains. He also added that he feels bad that colleague from the film industry has died and people are 'playing games with it'. He also mentioned that there is a lot of negativity around the topic and expressed that people are just using his name to getting in the debate which is very ugly.

Zeeshan has been in the film industry for quite a long time and has worked in films like No One Killed Jessica (2011), Raanjhanaa (2013), Tubelight (2017) Tanu Weds Manu: Returns (2015) and Article 15 (2019) but it has been happening to him for the last five years.

Read Also | Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub Speaks About Bollywood, Says "They Only Care About Benefits"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.