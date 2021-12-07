Zendaya Concerned About Co-actor Tom Holland's Spider-Man Suit; Here's Why

Rumoured couple Zendaya and Tom Holland will soon be seen together in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The duo had first met on the sets of the movie 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Zendaya plays the role of MJ, the romantic interest of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the movie. As Zendaya and Holland promoted their upcoming movie on The Graham Norton Show, the actor said that she was worried that Tom might get sick in his Spider-Man suit and throw up.

'How is he going to get it out? This is a genuine concern': Zendaya

As per ScreenRant, Zendaya and Tom Holland made an appearance on BBC's The Graham Norton Show together to promote their upcoming MCU movie Spider-Man: No Way Home. While on the show, the host asked Holland about the suit used in the film, that's when Zendaya shared her concern that since the suit is one piece, Tom could possibly throw up in his suit without being able to easily get it out.

"I've said this publicly before because I really think we should do something about this. I actually really think that this should, like, all of us should band together, we need to tell somebody. Because he can like, you know, listen, it's one piece, so there's a helmet and there are all these things that go underneath it, and I always have this fear that if he's like working really hard, or something's happening, that he had to, like, throw up per-say (sic)," she said at BBC show. "What-How?! How is he going to get it out? This is a genuine concern, right? So I honestly- sometimes when I look at him, I'm like-I get a little scared if you like, I don't know, I don't know. It just stresses me out," she added.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Way Home is all set to release in India on December 16, a day ahead of the United States release. The movie will mark Holland's third solo outing and sixth overall appearance in Marvel. Fans are convinced that Andrew Maguire and Tobey Maguire will be making a cameo in the movie. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. On the other hand, several villains from the previous Spider-Man franchise are confirmed to be making appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

(Image: @spidermanmovie/Instagram)