'Zero' Shooting Locations: A Look At The Places Where This 2018 Movie Was Shot

The Anand L Rai directed Zero came out in 2018 and showed the love story of a man suffering from dwarfism. The twist of the film occurs when he yearns for the better things in life. He, therefore, leaves the person he truly loves for someone who seems rather perfect according to him. He is soon hit with reality and feels ashamed for his actions. The entire narrative shows the turmoil and the shortcomings of the protagonist and how he refuses to accept certain things in his life. The film was shot in four different locations, according to Filmapia.

Zero shooting locations

Hometown

The movie opens up with a shot of the protagonist's hometown which was shot in Meerut. The place where the initial few shots were taken from is called Ghanta Ghar. The iconic tower and the busy streets of Meerut town are quite real and several passersby witness it every day. The tall clock tower is said to stand in the middle of the city. This place marks the connection of the roads to the railway station and the market in general.

The Mall

Growels 101 is the exact place where Babita’s rage was shot. A high-end superstar who doesn’t quiet value fans' emotions steps into this mall. The shots taken during this sequence were taken at the Kandivali-based mall. Babita enters the mall completely intoxicated with her disrespectful behaviour towards her fans who have been waiting to catch a glimpse of her in the film.

USA

The makers travelled to the USA in reality to shoot sequences where the protagonist visits the city for the first time. He is completely enamoured by the lights and the amazing lifestyle that the place has to offer. In another sequence, he also runs through the town while taking off his clothes in disbelief after being shamed by Babita. The sequences where the shots were taken were primarily at the 4th street in Manhattan.

Marriage

The actress prepares to marry in a rather minimalistic yet majestic-looking temple. The beautiful structure shown in the film does not exist in India but is based in the USA. It is called the Hindu Culture Center of North Alabama. A number of devotees come to the place for worship. It has a huge gathering hall along with a prayer hall.