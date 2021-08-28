'Zindagi Ka Safar': Anupam Kher Receives 'extraordinary Response' For His Show In Dallas

Actor-author Anupam Kher who has been entertaining fans for more than 30 years in the industry, received a terrific response from people in Dallas. The actor who staged his personalised show, Zindagi Ka Safar in Dallas as a part of his US tour, was touched by the response he received from the people. After witnessing a housefull show, the actor could not control his happiness of performing in front of the live audience after a gap of almost two years due to the pandemic.

Anupam Kher witness a Housefull show in Dallas with Jugal Hansraj

He shared videos from the show and how people greeted him warmly with a huge round of applause and whistles which just overwhelmed him. The show was moderated by Anupam’s friend and upcoming film’s co-star Jugal Hansraj. The video shared by Anupam began with the actor’s larger-than-life entry where he can be seen wearing white sunglasses and a wig along with formals. Hilariously greeted by the fans, he thanked them for the love and time that they gave for the show.

The actor left the spectators in splits with his one-liners and punchlines. Apart from the adults, the actor was also a hit among small children who were even spitted accompanying him on stage. Other than this, he was also seen indulged in a conversation with Jugal Hansraj where the two recalls excerpts from his book, life, and lessons he learned while his journey in films. “Thank you #Dallas for such an extraordinary response to my show #ZindagiKaSafar. You people were so generous and loving. You really gave a great start to my limited tour. Thank you for your love, warmth, thunderous applause, and standing ovations. Thank you dearest @thejugalhansraj for your fantastic contribution. Tomorrow in #Atlanta!! #StageShow #NewConcept,” Anupam wrote while expressing his gratitude to the people. Meanwhile, Anupam Kher and Jugal Hansraj recently wrapped up the shooting of their next film Shiv Shastri Balboa. The film also stars actor Neena Gupta in a key role. The film that was shot extensively in the US for over a month, marked Anupam’s 519th venture in the film industry.

IMAGE: ANUPAMKHER/Instagram/PTI