Zoa Morani Tells Varun Dhawan She Might Return Home After 2-3 Days; Adds 'feeling Good'

Zoa Morani, who tested positive for the coronavirus, seems to be responding well to treatment. She joined her close friend and actor Varun Dhawan for an Instagram live on Saturday evening, during which she shared her symptoms, experience and treatment. During the interaction, Varun asked Zoa when she will return home, to which she said, “Hopefully, tomorrow or the day after, because I am feeling so good. I’m feeling fine.”

READ: After Shaza, Now Sister Zoa Morani Tests Positive For COVID-19, Admitted To Isolation Ward

Zoa opens up about treatment and symptoms

Zoa said that from the second day of her treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, she began showing signs of improvement. “Ever since I came to the hospital, I have definitely felt 40 times better. My breathlessness stopped on the second day, I could feel a little congestion and a little fever, but it’s so much better than I was feeling at home,” she said.

READ: 'Kanika Kapoor, Booked For Negligence, To Be Questioned By Police After 14-day Quarantine

Zoa Morani has acted in many films. She was launched by Shah Rukh Khan in Always Kabhi Kabhi and also acted in movies like Bhaag Johnny and web series like Akoori and Bhoot Purva.

Shaza Morani is the second person linked to the film industry to have tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, Kanika Kapoor’s testing positive for the virus had made headlines and even sparked controversies. The singer, however, has now tested negative and has been discharged

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.