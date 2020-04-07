Zoa Morani's Parents Undergo COVID-19 Test; Results To Be Declared Soon

According to reports, film producer Karim Morani’s daughters Shaza Morani and Zoa Morani have been tested positive for coronavirus and both of them are at present admitted in a private hospital in Mumbai. Talking to a news portal, Zoa revealed how she and her sister got to know about it.

She revealed that her sister, Shaza Morani, first got a cold and cough and then she also was diagnosed with similar symptoms. That’s when the two decided to quarantine themselves from their parents. Zoa Morani also revealed that her parents have undergone the COVID-19 test and the results for it will be given today.

According to a leading news portal, Zoa has been shifted to COVID-19 positive isolation ICU. She stated that she went on to show more symptoms and hence she and her sister agreed on doing the test. The doctors gave her precautionary advice to do the test again and she is currently in the hospital.

Zoa Morani also said that she is under observation and also there are other suspected coronavirus patients too. She also went on to say that she was allowed minimum stuff so she carried a few books for company as she was not allowed to meet anyone. According to reports, Zoa Moranihad recently travelled to Rajasthan while Shaza Morani was in Sri Lanka. The siblings are currently undergoing treatment at Nanavati hospital in Mumbai.

Coronavirus updates

As per reports, there are about 1,347,803 confirmed coronavirus cases all around the world. The health authorities are working tirelessly to combat the sickness. Many government officials have also executed a lockdown in several countries for the betterment of the people. The World Health Organization has also been sharing several measures on their social media handle. Check out a few posts from the WHO.

