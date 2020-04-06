Zoa Morani On Sister Shaza Getting COVID-19: It Was Shocking As I Showed More Symptoms

Chennai Express producer Karim Morani's daughter Shaza was recently tested positive for coronavirus. Shaza was admitted in a private hospital as soon as she was diagnosed in Juhu. Her younger sister Zoa Morani threw more light on the situation while talking to an entertainment portal.

"We were taken aback," says Zoa Morani

While Shaza was admitted at the private hospital in Juhu after testing positive for COVID-19. Zoa is also under observation. Talking to the portal, the actor revealed that it was very shocking for the family as she was the one who was showing symptoms of the coronavirus. Looking at her symptoms, the two sisters had decided on getting a test done. While Zoa came negative, Shaza was tested positive. Zoa also revealed that doctors have asked her to do the test again to be on a safer side and as a precaution.

Zoa shared that she had returned from Rajasthan recently. Shaza had complained about having a headache and also had a fever on March 19. She was thus isolated from her parents and Zoa. When Zoa also started feeling the symptoms of the COVID-19, the two sisters were visited by the doctor. The doctor advised them to go in isolation and they were also given anti-flu tablets.

Zoa Morani revealed that Shaza Morani started feeling fine after seven days while she herself had a fever. As she was sick for over 10 days, the two got themselves tested. She revealed that the two gave their test together, but she got the email first, informing her that she was negative. However, while her sister showed lesser symptoms, she was tested positive.

In the end, Zoa added that she is well taken care of in the hospital. She said that she has some books with her for company while she waits for her next test results. Nobody is allowed to visit her as well.

Source: Zoa Morani Instagram

