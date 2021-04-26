Zohra Sehgal's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Truly Know The Actor's Filmography?

Quick links:
A still from Cheeni Kum
The late Zohra Sehgal's birthday is right around the corner. With over 100 movies on her list, Zohra Seghal had gone on to establish herself as one of the most bankable senior actors with unparalleled comic timing. In her honour, a quiz based on Zohra Sehgal's movies has been created. One can take Zohra Sehgal's quiz below to find out how well does one know the actor.
a) Saaya
b) Chalo Ishq Ladaaye
c) Cheeni Kum
d) Courtesans Of Bombay
a) Saawariya
b) Chalo Ishq Ladaaye
c) Courtesans Of Bombay
d) Saaya
a) Chicken Tikka Masala
b) Bhaji on the Beach
c) Dillagi
d) The Mystic Masseur
a) Blinded By The Light
b) Bride And Prejudice
c) What's Cooking
d) Bend It Like Beckham
a) The Crusade
b) The Timeless Children
c) Praxeus
d) Demons Of The Punjab
a) Vertigo
b) The Devil Wears Prada
c) The Long Duel
d) None of the above
a) 1946
b) 1950
c) 1954
d) 1958
a) The Mistress Of Spices
b) Bride And Prejudice
c) Both Of The Above
d) None Of The Above
a) Mind Your Language
b) Schiit's Creek
c) The Office (UK)
d) After Life
a) The Big Bull
b) Guru
c) Tera Jadoo Chal Gaya
d) None of the above
a) Saaya
b) Force
c) Force 2
d) Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran
a) Bride And Prejudice
b) Cheeni Kum
c) Harem
d) None of the above
a) François Villiers
b) Bertrand Tavernier
c) Agnès Varda
d) Alain Resnais
a) Cheeni Kum
b) Saaya
c) Bride And Prejudice
d) Courtesans Of Bombay
a) Anita and Me
b) The Mystic Masseur
c) Thew Guru
d) The Partition
Answers: 1-c, 2-a, 3-b, 4-d, 5-a, 6-c, 7-a, 8-c, 9-a, 10-c, 11-a, 12-c, 13-a, 14-d, 15-a
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.