Zohra Sehgal's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Truly Know The Actor's Filmography?

The late Zohra Sehgal's birthday is right around the corner. With over 100 movies on her list, Zohra Seghal had gone on to establish herself as one of the most bankable senior actors with unparalleled comic timing. In her honour, a quiz based on Zohra Sehgal's movies has been created. One can take Zohra Sehgal's quiz below to find out how well does one know the actor.

Zohra Sehgal's birthday quiz:

1) One of Zohra Sehgal's movies is a love story between a 34-year-old and a 64-year-old, which sees complications in the form of former's father, who is six years younger than his daughter's love interest. What is the name of that film?

a) Saaya

b) Chalo Ishq Ladaaye

c) Cheeni Kum

d) Courtesans Of Bombay

2) One of Zohra Sehgal's movies is a love triangle which launched two of the most well-known names in the film industry today. What is the name of that movie?

a) Saawariya

b) Chalo Ishq Ladaaye

c) Courtesans Of Bombay

d) Saaya

3) One of Zohra Sehgal's films is a dramedy that sees two women face several obstacles during their stay at a British beach resort. What is the name of that film?

a) Chicken Tikka Masala

b) Bhaji on the Beach

c) Dillagi

d) The Mystic Masseur

4) Which one from the following list of Zohra Seghal's films is directed by Gurinder Chadha?

a) Blinded By The Light

b) Bride And Prejudice

c) What's Cooking

d) Bend It Like Beckham

5) Zohra Sehgal was also a part of a Doctor Who episode. What was the name of the same?

a) The Crusade

b) The Timeless Children

c) Praxeus

d) Demons Of The Punjab

6) Which one from the following list of Hollywood movies also features Zohra Sehgal

a) Vertigo

b) The Devil Wears Prada

c) The Long Duel

d) None of the above

7) Which year saw Zohra Sehgal make her feature film debut?

a) 1946

b) 1950

c) 1954

d) 1958

8) Which one from the following list of films sees Zohra Sehgal and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan share screen space?

a) The Mistress Of Spices

b) Bride And Prejudice

c) Both Of The Above

d) None Of The Above

9) Zohra Sehgal also appeared in a British sitcom. What was its name?

a) Mind Your Language

b) Schiit's Creek

c) The Office (UK)

d) After Life

10) Which one from the following list of films sees Zohra Sehgal and Abhishek Bachchan share screen space?

a) The Big Bull

b) Guru

c) Tera Jadoo Chal Gaya

d) None of the above

11) Which one from the following films sees Zohra Sehgal share screen space with John Abraham?

a) Saaya

b) Force

c) Force 2

d) Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran

12) Which one from the following list of films sees Zohra Sehgal share screen space with Sir Ben Kingsley?

a) Bride And Prejudice

b) Cheeni Kum

c) Harem

d) None of the above

13) Which one from the following list of French directors has Zohra Sehgal worked with?

a) François Villiers

b) Bertrand Tavernier

c) Agnès Varda

d) Alain Resnais

14) Which one from the following list of films featuring Zohra Sehgal has been shot in a documentary style?

a) Cheeni Kum

b) Saaya

c) Bride And Prejudice

d) Courtesans Of Bombay

15) Which one from the following list of Zohra Sehgal's films is helmed by Metin Hüseyin, a Turkish director?

a) Anita and Me

b) The Mystic Masseur

c) Thew Guru

d) The Partition

Answers: 1-c, 2-a, 3-b, 4-d, 5-a, 6-c, 7-a, 8-c, 9-a, 10-c, 11-a, 12-c, 13-a, 14-d, 15-a