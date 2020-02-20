Zoya Hussain Looks Fierce In The Latest Poster Of Her Upcoming Film 'Haathi Mere Saathi'

Rana Daggubati’s next film, Haathi Mere Saathi, is making headlines for quite some time now. The makers had released the posters of the film that stars Rana Daggubati, Pulkit Samrat and Shriya Pilgaonkar. The makers recently released a new poster of the film with Zoya Hussain in it.

In the poster, Zoya Hussain can be seen with a fierce look. The Mukkabaaz actor has increased the excitement level of the movie with the new poster. Zoya Hussain can be seen in a uniform with a gun in her hand giving a deadly stare.

The movie stars Rana Daggubati, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and now Zoya Hussain in pivotal roles. It is helmed by Prabhu Solomon and will be bankrolled by Eros International. The film is simultaneously shot in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu with different titles. The movie is expected to be a tribute to the late legendary actor Rajesh Khanna who starred in the original Haathi Mere Saathi. However, this movie is expected to be a completely different one with a fresh storyline.

Haathi Mere Saathi’s Telugu title is Aranya and the Tamil title is Kaadan. Reportedly Rana Daggubati will be seen doing some high octane stunts and is also expected to share the screen with 12 elephants. Now with Zoya Hussain in the star cast of the film, it is yet to be revealed what character will she play in the movie. The movie is set to hit the big screen on April 2, 2020.

