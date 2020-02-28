Singer Zubeen Garg Loses Consciousness At Event At Guwahati, Rushed To Hospital

Zubeen Garg was hospitalised after he fell unconscious amid an event in Guwahati on Friday. As per reports, the singer almost collapsed during the event, but other attendees of the event came to his rescue. His health is stable now, reports claimed.

READ: Songs Of Bhupen Hazarika, Zubeen Garg Become Protest Anthems In Assam

Pictures and videos of Zubeen Garg taking ill at the event, being held at the Gauhati Town Club surfaced on social media. A group of people are seen surrounding him, trying to hold him, even trying to make him drink water as they panicked looking at his condition.

Plz pry for one & Zubeen Garg Da dada xunkale bhal hoi jabo apuni plz pray for zubeen Garg 🙏🙏🙏 @zubeengarg1 @paponmusic @zublee pic.twitter.com/4qByAWL5xp — Janardan Boro(papon) (@JonardonP) February 28, 2020

He was reportedly rushed to Nemcare Hospital in the city and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. The doctors were quoted as saying that he is out of danger, and that they will keep him under observation for 24 hours as a part of the treatment.

READ: ‘Yes That Was My Voice’: Singer Zubeen Garg Writes Strong Post After Being Booked For ‘insulting’ Bharat Ratna In Controversial Audio Clip

The event was for the launch of singer Anurag Saikia’s Project Borgeet audio CD.

His fans expressed their concerns and prayers for him as soon as the incident took place. Even Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted for his health.

Here are the reactions:

CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal expressed his concern at the news of popular singer Zubeen Garg being taken unwell and prayed for his speedy recovery. — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) February 28, 2020

Zubeen Garg is the pride of Assam, a youth icon for the people of Assam.

We pray for his speedy recovery & good health.#ZubeenGarg pic.twitter.com/MPEiPJBwwO — Bijit Das (@bijitdas11) February 28, 2020

READ: 'Can I Get The Votes Back That You Earned Using My Voice In 2016?': Singer Zubeen Garg Writes Open Letter To Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal Over Citizenship Bill

Zubeen Garg is known in Bollywood for his superhit song Ya Ali from Gangster. He has also rendered tracks in films like Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Krrish 3, Oh My God!, Namastey London, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom and many more. He has also lent his voice to Bengali songs and Assamese songs and even acted in Assamese films.

READ: Musician Arjun Janya Suffers Heart Attack, Admitted To Hospital

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.