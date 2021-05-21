'10 Things I Hate About You' Cast: Actors And The Characters They Play In The 1999 Romcom

10 Things I Hate About You is a 1999 American romantic comedy film directed by Gil Junger. The plot of the movie revolves around new student Cameron, who is smitten with Bianca and, in order to get around her father's strict rules on dating, attempts to get bad boy Patrick to date Bianca's ill-tempered sister, Katarina. The screenplay is a modernization of William Shakespeare's late-16th-century comedy The Taming of the Shrew, retold in a late-1990s American high school setting.

10 Things I Hate About You cast

Julia Stiles

American actor Julia Stiles portrays the character of Katarina Stratford, who is an anti-social and ill-tempered high school girl. Stiles started performing at the age of 11 and landed her first lead role at the age of 15 with the film I Love You, I Love You Not in 1996. She won the MTV Movie Award for Best Breakthrough Performance and was nominated for two Teen Choice Awards for her role in 10 Things I Hate About You. Her popular works include The Business of Strangers, The Omen, Mona Lisa Smile, The Prince and Me, A Little Trip to Heaven among others.

Heath Ledger

Late actor Heath Ledger portrayed the male lead opposite Julia Stiles and his character Patrick Verona, was the typical bad boy who was hired to date Katarina Stratford, but eventually ended up falling in love with her. Heath was an Australian actor, photographer, and music video director. He had been a part of 20 films before his untimely demise in 2008. He was nominated for several accolades including the BAFTA Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, Golden Globe Award, and the Academy Award for Best Actor. His popular works included The Patriot, A Knight's Tale, Monster's Ball, Lords of Dogtown, Brokeback Mountain, The Dark Knight, and The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus, the latter two being posthumous releases.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

The cast of 10 Things I Hate About you includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who played the role of Cameron James, the new student at Padua High School, who falls for Katarina's younger sister Bianca. Joseph has received various accolades, including nominations for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for his leading performances in 500 Days of Summer and 50/50. His works include Manic, Mysterious Skin, Brick, The Brothers Bloom, Looper, Inception among others. He has also directed two films which are Morgan M. Morgansen's Date with Destiny and Morgan and Destiny's Eleventeenth Date: The Zeppelin Zoo.

Larisa Oleynik

10 Things I Hate About You cast includes Larisa Oleynik, who portrays the character of Katarina's younger sister, Bianca Stratford. Larisa began her career as a child artist and was subsequently cast in the titular role on the Nickelodeon sci-fi series The Secret World of Alex Mack from 1994 to 1998. Her other popular works include An American Rhapsody, Bringing Rain, Mad Men, Winx Club, and Atlas Shrugged: Part II.

Image - 10 Things I Hate About You Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.