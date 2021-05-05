'10 Things I Hate About You' Director Says Julia Stiles, Joseph Gordon-Levitt Were Dating

10 Things I Hate About You director Gil Junger was a guest on YouTube chat series Mirá a Quién Encontré (Look Who I Found) recently. During the conversation, he made a revelation that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Julia Stiles dated during the making of the 1999 romantic comedy. He said the two of them were “very attracted to each other.” Read ahead to know more about what the filmmaker had to say about the two actors.

Gil Junger opens about Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Julia Stiles' romance

While in the film, Julia Stiles shared on-screen chemistry with Heath Ledger and doesn't have many scenes with Gordon-Levitt, Gil revealed that they had strong feelings for each other throughout the shoot, which led to them briefly dating. Discussing the scene in which Julia's character, Kat, reads her 10 Things poem in class, Gil said that it took the actor a single take to shoot it and it was so honest. Gil said, “I even asked her—I said, 'Where did that come from?'” And she told him, “’I was just thinking about'—that person's name that she was deeply in love with at the time."

Gil further added that the object of her affection wasn’t him, certainly, but it wasn’t Heath either. When the interviewer asked to clarify that Julia indeed didn't have feelings for Heath, Gil was firm that this was just a rumour. He added that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Julia Stiles dated “for a minute or 10” and said that they were “very attracted to each other, which was cool."

The interviewer pointed out that Julia and Joseph don’t share many scenes in the film. Gil agreed and said, "I know, right? Isn't that funny? She's, like, professing her love to Heath, and she's in love with the guy who's waiting in his trailer to shoot the next scene.”

More about Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Julia Stiles

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is married to scientist Tasha McCauley and the couple shares two sons. On the other hand, Julia Stiles married actor Preston Cook in 2017 and the couple welcomed their son Strummer Newcomb in the same year.

