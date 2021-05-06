'10 Things I Hate About You' Quiz: Do You Truly Know All The Key Characters Of The Film?

10 Things I Hate About You saw the late legend, Heath Ledger, step into the shoes of the enigmatic Patrick, who comes to the rescue of Joeseph Gordon-Levitt's Cameron at a time when he needs him the most. This film, as has been pointed out by many, sees the 10 Things I Hate About You cast members play complex, realistic and relatable characters. If you think that you know all of 10 Things I Hate About You characters well, one can take the following quiz and find out how well do they know the key people who take the story forward. All one has to do is match the character descriptions to the correct answer from the choices.

10 Things I Hate About You Quiz:

1) "A rough-edged outsider and a teenage rebel"

a) Kat Stratford

b) Patrick Verona

c) Cameron James

d) None of the above

2) "A stereotypical teenage child who is obsessed with brands and can't stop talking about the expensive backpack that he/she owns"

a) Bianca Stratford

b) Kat Stratford

c) Cameron James

d) Michael

3) "A proud, antisocial, nonconforming feminist"

a) Cameron James

b) Patrick Verona

c) Kat Stratford

d) None of the above

4) "A low-profile individual who is known for being sweet and selfless."

a) Patrick Verona

b) Kat Stratford

c) Chastity

d) Cameron James

5) "A self-obsessive and Narccistic individual who is a bit of a philanderer and concerned about his appearance"

a) Joey Donner

b) Susan May Pratt

c) Mr. Morgan

d) Derek

6) "A stereotypical good-natured schoolboy with a crush"

a) Derek

b) Mr. Morgan

c) Patrick Verona

d) Micheal Eckman

7) "An individual who betrays her best friend by going out with her ex"

a) Chastity

b) Patrick Verona

c) Michael Eckman

d) None of the above

8) "An obstetrician and a single parent who is overprotective of his daughters"

a) Patrick Verona

b) Walter Stratford

c) Michael Eckman

d) None of the above

9) "A school guidance counsellor & an author of erotic literature"

a) Ms Perky

b) Chastity

c) Mr Morgan

d) Derek

10) "An English teacher to the main characters in the film"

a) Mr Morgan

b) Walter Stratford

c) Mrs Morgan

d) None of the above

11) "A golf enthusiast & a member of a group of aspiring business academics"

a) Patrick Verona

b) Derek

c) Bogie Lowenstein

d) None of the above

12) "A coach of the girls' soccer team"

a) Mr. Chapin

b) Mr. Morgan

c) Ms. Perky

d) There is no one playing a coach in the film

Answers: 1-b, 2-a, 3-c, 4-d, 5-a, 6-d, 7-a, 8-b, 9-a, 10-a, 11-c, 12-a

