10 Times Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Trolled Each Other Online Creating Laugh Riot

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been one of the most celebrated and loved celebrity couple in the Hollywood industry. The couple that met each other on the sets of Green Lantern in 2010 from where their romance started to brew, has been together for over a decade now. Both, Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively are very active on social media and never miss a chance to troll their better half online (in good humour). Here are times when Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds trolled each other online. Read further ahead to know more about Ryan Reynolds’ family and more.

10 Times Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds troll each other

1. When Blake Lively took to her official Instagram handle in order to share a promotional picture from her movie A Simple Favour, Ryan Reynolds responded in the best way he could. In the picture, Blake Lively can be seen in a compromising position with a man, while she takes the charge. Ryan Reynolds has commented on the picture saying, “He seems nice”.

2. In 2018, a meme had gone viral that used Blake Lively’s picture. Having Blake Lively giving a weird expression, the meme read “Woman who had sex with 20 ghosts is now engaged to a spirit”. On this meme, Ryan Reynolds commented, “THIS is how I find out?”.

3. In 2019, on the occasion of Blake Lively’s birthday, Ryan Reynolds shared a bunch of pictures of the couple together. The humour in the post was that all the pictures had Blake Lively’s eyes closed that is definitely something to make everyone laugh. This level of comfort with one another is true love right there.

4. Ryan Reynolds owns his very own brand of alcohol called Aviation Gin. Once, the actor took to his official Instagram handle stories to share with his fans that his brand had come first in a poll of the “Best Celebrity Spirits”. Blake Lively couldn’t resist mocking her husband for having “no chill” as she reposted his story.

5. During the quarantine, Ryan Reynolds took to his official Instagram handle to share a story promoting his personal trainer that he, Blake Lively, and many other celebrities used to train with. Blake Lively too shared a story promoting their trainer but not before having some fun of her own. She reposted Ryan Reynolds’ story and wrote “@vacinityreynolds I keep swiping right. This thing isn't working”, suggesting that she would swipe right on Tinder for the trainer.

6. In April 2020, the very popular home cook Martha Stewart shared a video of herself standing in front of bottles of wine and Ryan Reynolds’ gin, Aviation Gin. Reposting the video on his own stories, Ryan Reynolds wrote, “When my wife sees this … I’m getting pregnant”. Reposting Ryan’s story, Blake Lively too commented on the video saying, “@vancityreynolds you’ve finally done it. Wear something sexy tonight”.

7. The digital satirical artist, Ronald McDonkey superimposed Ryan Reynolds' face onto a torso wearing a bright t-shirt that read “FUN” and stars and stripes “speedo-style” briefs while lying on a supermarket checkout belt. Blake Lively couldn't resist herself from commenting on this picture. The wifey wrote, “Please stop stealing my personal photos”, followed up with many smiley face emojis.

8. When Ryan Reynolds shared an old movie clip in order to promote his brand 'Aviation gin label', Blake Lively was clearly a fan. She commented on the video saying, “I think this just got me pregnant”. Ryan Reynolds responded to this comment with an “out-of-office” reply.

9. Recently, Taylor Swift’s fans suggested a new movie that stars Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. It seems like the singer has given the project a green light. Taylor Swift took to her official Twitter handle and wrote, “not trying to be The Loudest Woman This Town Has Ever Seen but... I LOVE THIS”. Mocking Ryan Reynolds through her comments, Blake Lively replied to Taylor Swift’s comment saying, “I painted Ryan key lime green ...I can’t wait till he wakes up”.

10. Blake Lively took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of the couple as they cast their vote for the presidential election. As Ryan Reynolds is a Canadian, this was his first time voting in the United States. In good humour, Blake Lively captioned the post, “It was Ryan’s first time. He was understandably scared. It all happened so fast. Like, REALLY fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friend. #voteearly”.

