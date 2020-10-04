10 Upcoming MCU And DCEU Shake-ups That Fans Would Surely Want To Know

Superhero movies are among the most popular ones which are loved by fans all around the world. DC Extended Universe (DCEU) and Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) are two of the top superhero universes that give fans a movie about their favourite childhood superheroes. Both universes are expanding and will see a number of shake-ups in the future. Know about 5 such forthcoming updates from each verse here.

Five upcoming shake-ups in DCEU

Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson will be making his debut in the DCEU as Black Adam. The wrestler turned actor promised that he will “change the hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE” with his superhero character. The Rock as Black Adam is considered as a strong contender to stand against already stabilised superheroes like Shazam! and Superman.

The Director’s Cut of Justice League

After a three-year-long #ReleasetheSnyderCut campaign, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is coming to HBO Max in 2021. It will be a four-hour-long miniseries that is said to be different from the theatrical version of JL. The Director’s Cut of Justice League will give an all-new-look to the superheroes and will also introduce popular villain, Darkseid. The news had made fans excited but it is not sure how it will affect the DCEU.

The Justice Society of America

Along with casting Dwayne Johnson in the titular role in Black Adam, the movie will also introduce The Justice Society of America (JSA) in the DCEU. It includes Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and Aldis Hodge as Hawkman. Other JSA members are Doctor Fate and Cyclone, with rumours suggesting that James Bond actor Daniel Craig might play the former character. It could turn out to become another ensemble superhero film.

The Flash Movie

One of the most hyped upcoming DCEU projects is The Flash movie. Directed by Andy Muschietti, it stars Ezra Miller as he reprises the character of Barry Allen / Flash. What has generated the buzz is that the film will have cameos from several actors portraying different or even similar character (s) from an alternate universe. Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck are confirmed to return as Bruce Wayne / Batman, with Christian Bale in talks to don the cape crusader’s role again. Nicholas Cage is also rumoured to appear as Superman from an alternate timeline. The movie is set to release on June 3, 2022, and is said to restart the DCEU.

Television series

Besides the DCEU movies, the upcoming TV series have also grabbed much attention. Even before the release of The Batman starring Robert Pattinson, the makers have announced a prequel spin-off series showing the Gotham Police Department. It will be co-develop by director Matt Reeves and might features actors from The Batman, including Pattinson. Another series that has been announced is Pacemaker, featuring John Cena in his The Suicide Squad character. It will be written by James Gunn, who will also helm a few episodes. Both series will premiere on HBO Max.

Five Upcoming shake-ups in MCU

Introduction of the Eternals

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, the original superhero team has dissolved. It provided a good set-up to introduce a new team of superheroes. Eternals will mark the debut of the immortal race of humanoids in the MCU. With a stellar ensemble cast, the movie has generated huge buzz among the audiences. It is currently scheduled to release on November 5, 2021.

The female incarnation of Thor

Chris Hemsworth as the god of thunder, Thor is loved by many MCU fans. Now a new female incarnation of Thor is all set to debut in Thor: Love and Thunder. Natalie Portman will reprise her role as Jane Foster and will eventually become lady Thor. It could mean that both Hemsworth and Portman will lead ahead as the character or the former could lose his power. The movie is set to strike in cinemas on February 11, 2022.

Kang the Conqueror and Young Avengers

Ant-Man 3 could provide the next Thanos like villain and a teenage Avenger in the MCU. Several reports suggest that Jonathan Majors has joined the film as Kang the Conqueror, who is a time-travelling scholar. The third Ant-Man movie can also introduce young Avengers like Scott Lang’s daughter Cassie Lang, Clint Barton / Hawkeye’s daughter as Kate Bishop and more.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The MCU could change forever with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As the title suggests, the film will introduce different verses showing alternate realities. One of them is said to have Tom Cruise playing Tony Stark / Iron Man. It could open up an all-new possibility of another MCU with different actors and storyline.

Television series

Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding with its TV series. WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Loki are some confirmed series that will be heading to the Disney Plus platform. The stories of the shows will be connected to the MCU as a whole. WandaVision will be the first series to debut in December 2020.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports catering to MCU/DCEU fandom.

