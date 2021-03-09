'100 Day Dream Home': All About The Show's Hosts Brian And Mika Kleinschmidt

100 Day Dream Home is a reality show that revolves around Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt, as they design and remodel homes for other families within a period of 100 days. The couple who is immensely talented has never missed a single deadline since the show premiered with its first season in January 2020. Read along to know more about the couple and their story.

All about the 100 Day Dream Home couple Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt

According to The Cinemaholic, Brian Kleinschmidt and Mika McGee met each other for the first time when they were still in high – school in Florida. The two are based in Tampa, Florida and went to the same high school, where Brian first saw Mika and liked her right away when he accidentally landed up in a girl’s chorus class. However, the two did not get together at the time and crossed paths once again, years later when they were both working in the fitness field.

Brian who was shy to ask Mika for homecoming back in 1999, finally got the courage more than a decade later when they reconnected and asked her out for a date. The couple dated for a few years, during which Brian introduced Mika to community theatre, the two worked in plays as well as in commercials. While on stage, Brian Kleinschmidt asked Mika McGee if she would marry him and the two finally tied the knot on October 10, 2015. Since their marriage, almost 6 years ago, the two have built quite a successful professional as well as personal life for themselves and have become established reality TV stars.

Brian has also been a dad to Mika’s daughter from an earlier unknown relationship. Their daughter’s name is Jade, who is around 12 years old and the family also has a furry friend named Bear, who is a Lhasa Apso Mix.

Brian is a developer while Mika is a realtor and the two have always given their client their dream homes within a period of 100 days, which includes homes that were redesigned and some even build up from the ground.