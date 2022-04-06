'100 Years: The Movie You'll Never See,' Film Locked Away For A Century To Release In 2115

Over the years, the science fiction genre has broken out of barriers to experiment with more than just robots and a dystopian future doomed by the hands of negligent humans. Filmmakers are coming up with advanced techniques and methods of filmmaking that aim to surpass not only comprehension but also time. One such example is the unique and futuristic venture titled 100 Years: The Movie You Will Never See.

However, as interesting as the title sounds, the audience will have to wait for another century to watch the film. Made in collaboration with French company Rémy Martin, John Malkovichthat and Robert Rodriguez, the short film will not be released until the year 2115. It is pertinent to note that neither the filmmakers nor the audience aware of the film will be alive to watch the movie

Rémy Martin, who produces Louis XIII Cognac has locked away the science fiction short film 100 Years: The Movie You Will Never See in a fail-proof and time-locked safe. The venture was helmed by Spy Kids fame director Robert Rodriguez and starred John Malkovich who also penned the short film.

On the other hand, invitations for its grand premiere, which will take place less than a century from now, have already been sent to 1,000 people, including Malkovich and Rodriguez, for their offspring. The inspiration behind this ambitious project is a bottle of cognac that also takes a century's worth of 'patience and careful craftmanship' to create.

As per a report from People Magazine, the venture that was conceived in 2015 is an ambitious collaboration between Louis XIII Cognac and John Malkovich as well as filmmaker Robert Rodriguez. Locked away in a safe, the film is meticulously planned to be released on November 18, 2115. The makers of 100 Years: The Movie You Will Never See have already released three trailers that give a glimpse into the futuristic and technologically powered world.

While the first two teasers showed the advanced machines and absence of nature in the world of 2115 envisioned by Malkovich, the third teaser shows the humanoid robots taking over the world as humans fight for their survival.

Where is the '100 Years: The Movie You Will Never See' film kept?

In an interview with The Guardian Life, Global Executive Director for Louis XIII Cognac, Ludovic du Plessis revealed that the film is locked away in a 'state-of-the-art, custom made safe'. The safe comes with a special feature described as a 'revolutionary timer that records the time and date upon closure and counts down one hundred years'. He added, ''Once the hundred-year countdown is complete, the safe will automatically open – regardless of whether or not there is a power source''.

In an interview with People Magazine in 2015, actor John Malkovich dished on the venture by stating, ''When this idea was proposed to me, I just thought it was a very clever and fascinating concept to do something which essentially certainly I will never see,'' he continued, ''But I like that. The truth is if you act in a play you never see it. I’ve certainly acted in a lot of movies I’ve never seen and a number of them I wouldn’t particularly be tempted to.”

Image: Twitter/@JoseMellinas_