'13 Going On 30' Fame Christa B. Allen Who Played Young Jennifer Garner Turns 30

13 Going On 30's Jenna Rink is officially 30! On Thursday, Christa B. Allen who played the teenage version of Jennifer Garner's character in the hit film, 13 Going on 30, rang her own 30th birthday. On the special occasion, Jennifer Garner made sure to send her 'pretend' teenage self birthday love. She took to her official Instagram handle and penned well wishes on one of Allen's post. She also shared a snap featuring Allen on her IG story.

Jennifer Garner sends well wishes on Christa B. Allen's 30th birthday

Taking to her photo-sharing site, Jennifer Garner wrote, "Look who's 30! The OG Jenna Rink!" She dropped an old video clip Christa B. Allen had posted as a nod to the 2004 film. She added, "Happy birthday, @christaallen!" Garner's birthday wishes came as Allen celebrated a new decade in a sparkly gold gown. The actor reportedly had dinner at Shoku in Los Angeles with her close ones on her special day.

Marking the milestone birthday, Christa B. Allen, who is an avid TikTok user and frequently shares references from the film, had released a five-part video series in which her own 13-year-old self comes to visit her to offer her wisdom. According to Entertainment Tonight, the teen version of the actor can be seen telling her in one of the videos, "Lots of people didn't make a movie telling a bunch of young girls that their only two choices in life are to be wildly successful and alone, or to get married, have kids, and decorate some cheesy house."

The actor continued, "I'm just saying, it's all based on some lie that women can't have it all, but what is all and who made that list? Look, not everything's just going to magically fall into place the second you turn 30. (It will) when you realize you've already met the love of your life. You."

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Allen had talked about the film. She wrote, "When I started my TikTok journey two years ago, I had no idea how much people would love 13 Going on 30 content. After several videos went viral, fans were asking for a sequel by the hundreds. This short series 'Vienna' is less of a sequel, more of a response- I hope you love it!"

when I started my TikTok journey 2 years ago, I had no idea how much people would love “13 Going on 30” content. after several videos went viral, fans were asking for a sequel by the hundreds. this short series “Vienna” is less of a sequel, more of a response- I hope you love it! — Christa Allen 🥬 (@ChristaAllen) November 9, 2021

