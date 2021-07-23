'13 Reasons Why' Fame Tommy Dorfman Reintroduces Herself As Trans Woman

13 Reasons Why fame Tommy Dorfman publicly confirmed that she is transgender. The actor opened up about her journey and her thoughts on coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community to the public. The 29-year-old actor is also set to direct an adaptation of Mason Deaver's I Wish You All The Best.

Tommy Dorfman comes out as Transgender

Portraying the role of Ryan Shaver in 13 Reasons Why, Tommy Dorfman sat down for a chat with Torrey Peters, according to E! News. During the interview, Dorfman candidly talked about her journey of transitioning and stated that she was merely clarifying her gender. Voicing her idea of coming out, she believed that it was more of a reintroduction of her as a woman after making the medical transition. While 'coming out' is viewed as a grand reveal of a person's identity, Tommy disagreed with the notion stating 'I was never not out'. The actor firmly stated that she is a trans woman and announced her pronouns as 'She/her'.

'I am actually myself'

The young actor also revealed that she was inspired by people's transitions and coming out journeys. Clarifying that she does not consider her 'coming out' as a journey saying 'I am actually myself'. Dishing out the reason for coming out publicly, she said that she did not want to lose the narrative of who she is. Admitting that it was something that affected her in the past, Dorfman wanted to gain the assertiveness of her own narrative.

Tommy acknowledged being a public figure can take away her freedom upon refusing to clarify her truth. She also admitted feeling overwhelmed after several discussions broke out following her medical transition. While some choose to change their name after coming out, Tommy decided to keep her name as it holds a sentimental value to her. The star was named after her mother's brother who she described as 'an uncle who passed away while holding me'.

She admitted to liking her name and stating 'I am becoming more Tommy'. She also firmly stated that she was proud of the person she was even though she was living in another version of herself. Finally feeling safe to talk about her transition, the actor flamboyantly documents her transition journey on her Instagram.

More on Tommy Dorfman movies and projects

Marking his debut in 2009 in the short film titled Foreign Exchange, she went on to star in projects such as In My Skin, i-Witness, Jane the Virgin, Insatiable and Love in the Time of Corona.

