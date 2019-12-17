2 New 'Star Trek' Films Are Currently In Development; Read Full Details

Recently, Bob Bakish, the CEO of ViacomCBS, spoke to the investors at the UBS Global Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Conference regarding two new Star Trek projects that are in development. This came as a shock to the fans. In the past, the Star Trek series had a history of diminishing returns at the box office. Even earlier this year, fans thought that Star Trek 4 is still far away from the production.

Star Trek's past films

In 2009, a full reboot of the original story was released, which was directed by J.J. Abrams. 2009's Star Trek movie went on to enjoy the wide critical appeal and global box office success as it was a reboot of a beloved franchise after so many years. Although the film's two sequels, Star Trek Into Darkness and Star Trek Beyond, were admired in their own right, they didn’t do that well at the box office. After the release of Star Trek Beyond, CBS put the Star Trek films on the back burner, rather than focusing on their upcoming TV show Star Trek: Discovery.

For the last few years, Star Trek has been unable to move forward with a cinematic production because of three reasons. The first is that CBS prioritized Star Trek TV projects over films. The second is due to complicated ownership rights between CBS and Viacom, and the third is because of contract stalemates between the studio and the film stars. These problems were solved when CBS and Viacom merged earlier this year which allowed Star Trek to move forward with new productions with more autonomy and fewer restrictions.

It has been three years since the release of Star Trek Beyond and there has been nothing in the store for the fans, which is indeed creating problems. There has been speculation regarding the future of Star Trek. But now, it looks like ViacomCBS is developing two new Star Trek movies and planning to combine them with their television projects.

