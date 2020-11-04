2020 US Elections: Asante Blackk Opens Up About The Ongoing Elections & Importance Of Vote

As the 2020 US elections take place, Asante Blackk has spoken up about his experience of voting for the first time and its importance. Blackk, in a conversation with PEOPLE, right before the election day reveals that he has already cast his ballot and that this was one of the most important elections for a lot of people.

Also Read: 2020 US Elections: Jim Carrey Urges Fans To Vote With A Bizarre Floating Head Cartoon

Asante Blackk about The 2020 US Elections

Asante, in the interview, said that this is definitely the most important election for him. He revealed that he went out, cast his ballot, and voted early on and added that he had also urged his friends and family members to vote too. The 19-year old said he feels his generation that is the Gen Z is quite a capable generation.

He added that contrary to the general belief, Gen Z is seeing way more and is working towards changing all that they see and that this is very important to them. Asante also said that the country is extremely divided more than ever. The election is underway, and a lot of people are curious to know the results as it will affect the future of the nation.

Also Read: 2020 US Elections: Cardi B Urges Fans To Vote, Says 'You Can Make A Change'

Asante expressed how it surprises him when people say that they are not into politics or they don’t like getting into these things. He mentioned politics is not some fancy activity and is rather just your livelihood and it is how one lives their life from day to day. He explained how politics is more about experiences, what they want to change in their lives, and what they don’t like about the current government. He went onto say that although older voters think that the younger generation doesn’t have enough life experience to vote, they do have their own experience and that is enough for them to know whether they like it or whether they want to change it.

Also Read: 2020 US Elections: Is Joe Rogan's US Election Livestream With Kyle & Tim Still Happening?

Also Read: US Elections 2020: Glenn Close Imitates Donald Trump & His Eating Habits In Voting PSA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.