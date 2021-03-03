2021 Emmy Awards All Set To Air On September 19, Television Academy Announces

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards is all set to air in September, Television Academy announced. While the award function will air on September 19, 8 p.m ET, the nominations will be announced by the academy in July. The ceremony will be broadcasted on CBS network and will also be available on-demand through its sister streaming service, Paramount Plus.

Mark your calendar! The 73rd #Emmy Awards will air LIVE on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @CBS, and will be available to stream live and on demand on @ParamountPlus! For more info, visit https://t.co/WpdTUXamrc. pic.twitter.com/CbZLUR8Ep5 — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) March 2, 2021

The hosts, producers, and the venue of the 73rd Emmy awards are likely to be revealed at a later date. The Television Academy will also decide how to handle this year's Creative Arts Emmy Awards, including whether it will be held over multiple nights, or whether it will be held over two nights the weekend before the primetime ceremony, Variety reported.

While the venue has still not been announced, it is likely the Television Academy will consider the situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and decide on whether the ceremony should be held virtually, like last year. The pandemic has already forced the cancellation of the CMA Fest country music festival in Nashville, Tennessee for the second year in a row.

Also Read: Oscar And Emmy-winning Actor Cloris Leachman Dies At 94

Also Read: Who Is Emmy Medders? Get To Know Reality Star Chase Chrisley's Girlfriend

Last year, the Emmys were conducted virtually, owing to COVID-19 and was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and a few presenters in the Staples Center, while a majority of the nominees and winners dialling in from their homes.

Also Read: Remember When Katherine Heigl Opted Out Of Emmys For Grey's Anatomy & Triggered A Row?

Also Read: Neil Mahoney, Emmy-nominated Editor And Producer, Passes Away At 43; Details Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.