2022 Creative Art Emmys: 'Squid Game's Lee You-mi Becomes First SK Star To Bag Big Honour

South Korean show, Squid Game has been gaining popularity ever since it was released on the giant streamer, Netflix in 2021. The show that received overnight popularity, has been making oit to the top at every prominent award show. Recently, Squid Game received an Emmy award after actor Lee You-mi bagged Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series honour at the annual ceremony.

The official Twitter handle of the Television Academy announced the news and wrote, "Congratulations to Lee You-mi who just won the #Emmys for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for @SquidGame (@Netflix)! #Emmys #Emmys2022." For the unversed, Lee You-mi won the award for her appearance in the show Gganbu as Ji-yeong. She became the first South Korean star to win the Creative Arts Emmy in the Guest Actress category.

Squid Game star bags honour at 2022 Creative Arts Emmys

The actor who bagged the honour at the prestigious award ceremony, making it first for the show, shared her happiness on Twitter while thanking fans for their outpour of love. She shared her picture holding the award and wrote, "Thank you so much for this meaningful award," as roughly translated from Korea.

Further, she added, "Television Academy and director Hwang Dong-wook, thank you very much for our teams who played together in Squid Game and thank you very much to Netflix. Thank you for loving Jiyoung and I will continue to work harder. And that's right entertainment family I love you so much! I love my parents, brother, and grandmother so much. I feel so good. I'm so happy!"

For the glitzy star-studded night, the actor looked stunning in a black and white outfit. As per Soompi, she also spoke after receiving the award and mentioned how she feels numb. "I am so happy, and I honestly can’t believe it. I can’t wait to tell my close friends and brag about it. Thank you so much!” The other nominees for this category were--Hope Davis (Succession), Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show), Martha Kelly (Euphoria), Sanaa Lathan (Succession), and Harriet Walter (Succession)."

Other than this, the popular show also received three other awards in different categories including Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode, Outstanding Stunt Performance, and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More).

IMAGE: Instagram/leeyoum262