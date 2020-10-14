'21 Grams' Cast Includes Big Names Like Sean Penn, Naomi Watts And More; See List

Directed by Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, 21 Grams starred Sean Penn, Naomi Watts, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Danny Huston and Benicio Del Toro in the lead roles. The crime drama film’s plot is about the consequences of a tragic automobile accident. The film released in 2003 and received positive reviews from the critics, who praised the direction, screenplay and the actors' performances. Here’s the full cast of 21 Grams, to know who plays whom in the film.

Details on Cast of '21 Grams'

Sean Penn as Paul Rivers

Sean Penn plays the role of Paul Rivers in 21 Grams. Sean Penn aka Paul Rivers is seen in the role of a critically ill mathematician. He has a fatal heart condition and receives a new heart from an organ donor, but his life is short-lived.

Naomi Watts as Cristina Peck

Naomi Watts is seen as Cristina Peck in 21 Grams, a grief-stricken mother. Cristina Peck struggles in her life as she is recovering from drugs. She lives a normal life with two children and her husband. As she leaves her booze and drug days behind, she turns into a loving mother and an active swimmer. When she loses her family, she gets back to drugs and alcohol, losing it all.

Charlotte Gainsbourg as Mary Rivers

Charlotte Gainsbourg plays the character of Mary Rivers in the film 21 Grams. She is seen as the wife of a mathematics professor who has a fatal heart condition. Mary Rivers urges her husband to donate his sperm since he has a short life-span.

Benicio Del Toro as Jack Jordan

Actor Benicio Del Toro essays the character of Jack Jordan in 21 Grams. He plays the role of a former convict who is using his new-found religious faith to recover from drug addiction and alcohol. One evening he ends up killing Cristina’s husband and children in a hit and run accident. After the accident, he is devastated and returns to drug and alcohol.

