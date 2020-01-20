Anthony Hopkins' Finest Roles That Display His Genius As An Actor

Anthony Hopkins turned 82 on December 31, 2019. He has been acting in movies since 1967 after a few years on the stage and making television series appearances. He is regarded as one of the most respected actors in Hollywood. Anthony Hopkins has received several accolades in his career, including four Oscar nominations with one win for Silence of the Lambs. The Dracula star is best known for his iconic character, the terrifying Hannibal Lecter from the film The Silence of the Lambs. Anthony Hopkins won Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance as Lecter; it also remains his only Academy Award to date. Here are the most iconic Anthony Hopkins roles to date.

Also Read | Netflix movies to binge-watch: John Wick & other Hollywood action-thrillers

Anthony Hopkins best roles

Hannibal Lecter from The Silence of the Lambs

Hannibal Lecter is one of the most iconic characters of Anthony Hopkins. Lecter is a respected Baltimore forensic psychiatrist, as well as a cannibalistic serial killer. Hopkins' role as Hannibal is widely considered one of the greatest villains in movie history. The role is further reprised in The Silence of the Lambs' sequel - Hannibal and prequel Red Dragon. Hannibal Lecter won Hopkins an Academy Award for Best Actor.

Also Read | Animated movies on Netflix you must add to your watchlist now

Stevens from The Remains of the day

The Remains of the Day is one of the most acclaimed movies of Anthony Hopkins. Hopkins plays an uptight butler under the employ of a British Lord. His life is thrown into emotionally-repressed chaos by a new housekeeper (Emma Thompson). The Remains of the Day received eight Oscar nominations but won none. Both Hopkins and Thompson picked up Oscar nominations for their performances.

Also Read | Bombshell's makeup team head reveals how Charlize Theron transformed into Megyn Kelly

Frederick Treves from The Elephant Man

The Elephant Man is a biopic film based on a man named Joseph Merrick. The film stars John Hurt as John Merrick, a man with a severe deformity that makes him look monstrous to those around him. However, when a doctor named Frederick Treves (Anthony Hopkins) brings him in for testing, he learns he is much smarter than anyone believed. The film earned eight Oscar nominations.

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez movies from 'Gigli' to 'Second Act' to binge-watch this holiday season

Promo Image Credits: Instagram - Anthony Hopkins

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.