'300' Fame Gerard Butler Celebrates New Years In India, Features In A Pic With Dalai Lama

Gerard Butler, who has delivered hits like 'P.S. I Love You', '300', 'London Has Fallen' and many more rang in his New Years' in India (Rishikesh) with rumoured girlfriend Morgan Brown. He also visited Karnataka and met the Dalai Lama. Butler also met industrialist Yash Birla and his daughter at Rishikesh.
According to the reports, Dalai Lama delivered a lecture keynote speech on 'An overview of Tibetan Buddhism and growth of great master Tsongkhapa' at Gaden Lachi. The event was on December 20, 2019. This is not the first time Butler has come to India. Last year, in an interview to a daily, Butler said that no one recognised him while he was in the country for about five weeks. He further revealed that he went through places like Jaipur and stayed away from the big cities. He concluded by saying that no one cares who you are in smaller cities and that 'definitely makes life a lot easier.'
Just fasten your seat belts and brace for impact.🔥 Here it is. The Best photograph of this year. My team with 'The Legend' @gerardbutler and guess what he is the one taking the selfie. 😉 While there must be "300" bizarre ways to catch him, this one was a "HUNTER KILLER". After the amazing National Award Ceremony, me and my team went on a trek to Chopta(Uttarakhand). On our way in Rushikesh, this epic encounter with my inspirational figure at the banks of river Ganga was nothing less than a miracle. @gerardbutler you are an inspiration to young aspiring film makers like us. You have not just taught us "HOW TO TRAIN A DRAGON" but have also encouraged millions of storytellers here in India. The year 2019 could not have had a better epic closure. Destiny supports those who dare to dream. And for us @smppgoa , this snap is not the end of the "TIMELINE". "Rock and Roll" 2020. P.S. it is just a start. #gerardbuttler #fanboy #chakramaditya #dreamscometrue #struggle #smppgoa #hollywood #cinema
