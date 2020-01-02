'300' Fame Gerard Butler Celebrates New Years In India, Features In A Pic With Dalai Lama

Gerard Butler, who has delivered hits like 'P.S. I Love You', '300', 'London Has Fallen' and many more rang in his New Years' in India (Rishikesh) with rumoured girlfriend Morgan Brown. He also visited Karnataka and met the Dalai Lama. Butler also met industrialist Yash Birla and his daughter at Rishikesh.

According to the reports, Dalai Lama delivered a lecture keynote speech on 'An overview of Tibetan Buddhism and growth of great master Tsongkhapa' at Gaden Lachi. The event was on December 20, 2019. This is not the first time Butler has come to India. Last year, in an interview to a daily, Butler said that no one recognised him while he was in the country for about five weeks. He further revealed that he went through places like Jaipur and stayed away from the big cities. He concluded by saying that no one cares who you are in smaller cities and that 'definitely makes life a lot easier.'

Butler's India Visit

