Best Greta Gerwig Movies To Binge On During This Weekend

Greta Gerwig is an American actress and filmmaker. She first garnered attention after working on and appearing in several mumblecore films. Between 2006 and 2009, she appeared in a number of films by Joe Swanberg, some of which she co-wrote and/or co-directed, including Hannah Takes the Stairs and Nights and Weekends.

In 2017, Gerwig made her solo directorial debut, with the coming-of-age comedy-drama film Lady Bird, which she also wrote. Lady Bird premiered at the Telluride Film Festival on September 1, 2017. It was theatrically released on November 3, 2017, and grossed over $78 million against its $10 million budget worldwide. She also received an Academy Award nominations for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay as well.

Gerwig is also directing a new film adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's novel Little Women. The script had been previously hired to write to her. Also, the ensemble cast includes Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, and Meryl Streep. Apart from her directorials, let’s look at some of her best movies in which she was cast as an actor:

Eden

Eden comes from the french director Mia Hansen-Løve. The movie captures the early 90s and the dreams of the generation that grew up back then. Here, Gerwig plays a lesser role in the film, but her character is livening things up, one at a time.

Damsels in Distress

Damsels in Distress contains yet another iconic Gerwig performance. This is one of Greta’s best roles as she carried the whole film from start to end. Damsels in Distress is among the most critically acclaimed performances of Greta.

Greenberg

Directed by Noah Baumbach, Greenberg stars Ben Stiller and Greta Gerwig as a house sitter and a personal assistant, respectively. They both are like lost souls, which means they connect well. This is one of the most popular roles of Greta.

Nights and Weekends

This is widely regarded as Gerwig’s greatest mumblecore performance which happened in a movie that she co-wrote and co-directed. Starring alongside her writing and directing partner, Gerwig plays one half of a long-distance couple struggling to stay together after covering up their relationship issues for far too long. Greta's role is very personal and true to life.

