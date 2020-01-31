Fight Club: Iconic Scenes From David Fincher's Film That Are Fan Favourite

Fight Club is a cinematic masterpiece directed by none other than the genius David Fincher. The movie was released in the year 1999 and was based on the book of the same name written by Chuck Palahniuk. The film feature Brad Pitt, Edward Norton and Helena Bonham Carter in lead roles. No matter how old the movie has become, each every scene is still fresh in our minds. Let us take a look at some of the iconic scenes from this movie.

Four iconic scenes from Fight Club that are fan favourites

The First Fight

This is the scene where Brad Pitt and Edward Norton engage in the first fight of the movie in an abandoned parking lot. In this scene, we can see both of them fighting with each other and end up developing a bond. After the fight, they sit and talk about doing it again sometime and we all know what that means.

The Rules of the Fight Club

This is easily one of the most iconic scenes of the movie. Brad Pitt is seen welcoming people to their Fight Club and introducing the rules that they need to follow. This scene ends with people participating in a violent sorority.

The Chemical Burn

This scene is where Brad Pitt was teaching Edward the importance of pain. He used chemicals to a part of Edward's hand and the latter tried his very best to sustain the pain. With their excellent performances, the scene is bold and horrific at the same time.

The speech on modern life

Easily one of the most iconic and favourite scenes of the movie is where Brad is seen talking about the present day world and its residents. He talks about the hopes and dreams and how people can never actually stand up for themselves. This remains one of the most iconic scenes of all Hollywood movies combined.

Fight Club is not the only thriller project of the director. David Fincher has made a number of successful and award-winning movies such as Gone Girl, Seven, The Girl With A Dragon Tattoo, Zodiac, The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, etc. The 57-year-old director is currently working on his upcoming project Mank, that will release sometime this year.

