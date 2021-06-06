5 Films Featuring Liam Hemsworth That Saw The Actor Take A Dive Into His Darker Side

Australian actor Liam Hemsworth gained popularity for the romantic-comedy movie The Last Song, based on the Nicholas Sparks novel by the same name. The actor was then seen in the famous movie franchise The Hunger Games. Over the years, Hemsworth has appeared in various movies of varying genres. Let us take a look at Liam Hemsworth's movies in which the actor took a dive into his darker and gritty side.

1. Empire State

Released in 2013, Empire State is a crime drama film based on a true story. The movie centres around two childhood friends who rob an armoured car depository, and the NYPD officer who stands in their way. Liam Hemsworth plays the role of Chris Potamitis a security guard who fails to get into the police academy and organizes a theft with his childhood friend. The movie also features Emma Roberts and Dwayne Johnson in the lead role.

2. Cut Bank

Cut Bank is a thriller film directed by Matt Shakman. In the movie, Liam plays the role of Dwayne McLaren who accidentally spectates and records the murder of a mailman. The movie was selected to be screened in the Contemporary World Cinema section at the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival.

3. Independence Day: Resurgence

The movie is the sequel to the 1996 science fiction movie Independence Day. The film takes place twenty years after the events of the first film. Liam Hemsworth plays the role of Jake Morrison, a pilot of the Earth Space Defense. The movie features an ensemble cast featuring Jeff Goldblum, Bill Pullman, Maika Monroe, Jessie Usher, William Fichtner, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Judd Hirsch, Brent Spiner, Travis Tope, Sela Ward, and Angelababy. The movie was a commercial success.

4. Killerman

Released in 2019, the movie is an action crime film starring Liam Hemsworth, Emory Cohen, Diane Guerrero, Zlatko Buric, Suraj Sharma, and Nickola Shkreli. In the movie, Liam plays the role of Moe, a money launderer who gets involved in a cat and mouse chase with police authorities, and has to keep the money and cash safe.

5. Arkansas

Arkansas is the 2020 neo-noir crime thriller film directed by Clark Duke in his directorial debut. The movie is based on a novel written by John Brandon of the same name. In the movie, Liam plays the role of a drug dealer named Kyle Ribb, who gets involved with a loose criminal organization in Arkansas. The movie also features actors like Michael Kenneth Williams, Vivica A. Fox, Eden Brolin, Chandler Duke, John Malkovich, and Vince Vaughn.

IMAGE: LIAM HEMSWORTH'S INSTAGRAM

