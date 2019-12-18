5 Films You Didn't Know Chrissy Teigen Was A Part Of

While working at a surf shop in the breezy lanes of California, Chrissy Teigen would have never thought about making it big in Hollywood. Teigen said in an interview that she wanted to be a teacher since she can remember. She was then spotted by a photographer who was just casually passing by her shop.

ALSO READ | These Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Family Pictures Are Family Goals

Chrissy Teigen later went on to make her modelling debut in 2010. Today, she is one of the biggest swimsuit models in the world. She has always been advocating against body-shaming and is a role model for girls all over the world. Well, if you already knew all of this, here is a list of popular films that you never realised that Chrissy was a part of.

Films you never knew Chrissy Teigen was a part of:

1. Between Two Ferns: The Movie (2019)

Chrissy Teigen had a special appearance in Scott Aukerman’s film. The film was a spin-off on the television talk show of the same name. The talk show is hosted by Zach Galifianakis and hosts several high profile guests. Between Two Ferns: The Movie had Zach Galifianakis play the lead along with Lauren Lapkus, Ryan Gaul and Jiavani Linayao.

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen In Awe Of Daughter Luna's Cuteness, Spams Twitter With Pics

2. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018)

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation was the third instalment in the Hotel Transylvania franchise. The film was directed by Genndy Tartakovsky and had Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez and Kevin James voice the lead characters of the animated film. Chrissy Teigen dubbed for the character of Crystal who plays the role of Griffin's new invisible girlfriend.

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen Shuts Down A Popular YouTuber Who Comments On Taylor Swift's Age

Chrissy Teigen married singer John Legend in 2013 after years of dating. She has been a part of Legend’s music videos since the time they started dating, with All Of Me being the most popular one. Chrissy Teigen will be next seen in an upcoming comedic court show along with her mother and the show will premiere on the American video platform, Quibi.

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen Does Twitter AMA About How It's Like To Be Famous

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.