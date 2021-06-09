'5 Seconds Of Summer' Singer Luke Hemmings Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Sierra Deaton

5 Seconds of Summer’s lead singer Luke Hemmings got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Sierra Deaton. On Tuesday, the singer took to his Instagram and shared the news with his fans. He posted some pictures from the celebration and made the announcement on his social media.

In his Instagram post, Luke shared four photos of himself and Sierra from the celebration of their engagement. In one of the photos, we see them sharing a moment together as Sierra and Luke hug each other, smiling. In another photo, Luke can be seen putting the ring on Sierra as they glee in joy. The last photo is of the two kissing each other after the proposal. Luke gave Sierra a pear-shaped diamond ring.

Along with the photos, Luke Hemmings wrote in the caption, “With shaking hands but a full heart I proposed to my best friend earlier this year. I love you Thao and I can’t imagine my life without you.” Thao is Sierra’s middle name. Sierra Deaton also shared the same photos in her Instagram account and wrote, “it was fun keeping this a secret for so long, but my heart is nearly bursting at the seams. can’t wait for forever.” The couple was showered with congratulatory messages from friends and their fans alike.

Luke Hemmings and Sierra Deaton

Luke and Sierra got together as a couple in 2018 and have been quite open on Instagram about their relationship. Luke has been quite vocal about his relationship with Sierra and often takes to his Instagram to share photos of them with their fans. In one of the posts where Luke wished Sierra on her birthday, he wrote, “Happy birthday my love! ^.^ You make me the happiest ever and I’m so thankful to have you in my life! Hope you stick around as long as you can tolerate how annoying I am, I love you Thao.” On Luke’s birthday, Sierra called him her best friend and penned a beautiful note which said, “there aren’t enough words to articulate how much I love every ounce of the being you are. Lu, thank you for being my rock through hell or high water, but mostly for telling me everything I cook is the greatest thing you’ve ever tasted lmao. happy birthday to my very best friend. my soul mate. I love you forever.”

Prior to them being with each other, Sierra was dating her bandmate Alex Kinsey with whom she won the third season of X-Factor US. In 2017, the pair parted ways. Luke was also in an on-and-off relationship with Arzaylea Rodriguez, but they called it off in 2017.

IMAGE CREDIT: LUKE HEMMINGS/INSTAGRAM

