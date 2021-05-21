5 Things We Noticed In Prince Harry's 'The Me You Can't See' Trailer; Take A Look

Prince Harry is back with a bold new series titled The Me You Can't See, produced by Prince Harry and Oprah. The trailer for the same was released on May 17, 2021. The documentary series features interviews with singer Lady Gaga, public speaker Zack Williams, celebrity chef Rashad Armstead, Olympic boxer Virginia Fuchs, and more. The docu-series focuses on the mental health and emotional well being from the stories of these individuals. The show premiered on Apple TV+ on May 21, 2021.

5 things we noticed in Prince Harry's The Me You Can't See trailer

1. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at their home

In the 2-minute long trailer, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen in their home in the US. Prince Harry is sitting on a chair in front of a laptop and Meghan peaks from behind him. She is wearing a white T-shirt that reads "Raising the Future" and a pair of black pants. Prince Harry is wearing a casual T-shirt as well.

2. Baby Archie makes a cameo

Prince Harry's son Archie makes a cameo in the trailer along with his mother Meghan. The mother-son duo is sitting on a chair and looking at an iPad. Meghan is smiling at the camera and holding Archie as well.

3. Prince Harry at Princess Diana's funeral

Footage from Princess Diana's funeral procession was also shown in the trailer. The short clip showed Prince Harry standing next to his father Prince Charles. Prince Harry was only twelve years old when Princess Diana passed away. He also revealed to have turned to drugs and alcohol to deal with his mother's sudden demise.

4. Celebrities break down in front of the camera

The trailer also peeked into the lives of celebrities like Lady Gaga who have struggled with depression and mental health issues themselves. They broke down in front of the camera while recalling their past struggles. A dialogue about mental health is very vital, especially in today's pandemic times when things are going haywire. This concern was also addressed by Prince Harry himself.

5. A healthy discussion around mental health and addressing the concerns

At the beginning of the trailer, some screenshots and images of people who have suffered from depression and mental illness were displayed. A photo of the late comedian-actor Robin Williams, who took his own life following his battle with depression, was also shown. NBA’s San Antonio Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan's tweet was also displayed. The trailer also hinted at a personal conversation with Prince Harry regarding his own struggles.

(Image: A Still from The Me You Can't See trailer)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.