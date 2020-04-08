Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Blood Diamond': 5 Things You Did Not Know About The Movie

Leonardo DiCaprio worked in the movie Blood Diamond in the year 2006. Though the film received mixed reviews, Leonardo DiCaprio's performance as Danny Archer was praised in the movie. The star cast of the movie also included Jennifer Connelly, Djimon Hounsou, Michael Sheen Arnold Vosloo and many more. The film also has some interesting facts that you probably did not know. Take a look at 5 things that you did not know about Blood Diamond:

5 things you did not know about Leonardo DiCaprio's Blood Diamond

Leonardo DiCaprio's mother worked in the movie

A scene in the movie when Danny Archer (Leonardo DiCaprio) arrives in South Africa, there are two women standing in front of him. Danny does not pay attention to them. These women are Leonardo DiCaprio's mother and grandmother.

The cast of the film includes two Oscar winners

Yes, you heard that right. The cast of the film includes Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Connelly who are Oscar winners. Leonardo DiCaprio won the award for Best Actor at the Oscars for his performance in The Revenant. Jennifer Connell received the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in A Beautiful Mind.

Jennifer Connell's injury

Jennifer Connelly suffered a neck injury during the shoot of the film. The scene was a car chase in Blood Diamond where Maddy Bowen (Jennifer Connelly) was chasing some people with Danny Archer. However, she also recovered from it soon.

A dog in the movie was bred in 1800s

A scene where Danny Archer meets with Coetzee (Vosloo) has a dog shown in the scene. That dog is a Rhodesian Ridgeback. The dog was bred in the late 1800s in the Rhodesian territory and today it is largely a part of the country Zimbabwe.

Leonardo DiCaprio role in the movie

Leonardo DiCaprio gained muscle and weight for his role. He trained with former Rhodesian soldiers for his role in the movie. Apart from this, Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe were the director's first two choices for the role of Danny Archer in Blood Diamond.

