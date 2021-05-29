5 Times 'FRIENDS' Star Jennifer Aniston Left Fans In Splits With Her Goofy Instagram Posts

It was on May 27 when the internet was blazing with happiness and excitement as the makers of fan favourite show FRIENDS had released a special edition that brought together the lead cast - David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, and Lisa Kudrow. Fans took a trip down memory lane and cherished Jennifer's fun anecdotes. While she has won many hearts with her role of Rachel Green in the sitcom, she also hits the headlines quite often for her quirky social media posts. Here's a peek into some of Aniston's best Instagram posts.

Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram posts that left fans in splits

In 2020, Jennifer had shown how she was prepping up for the 72nd Emmy Awards. While all the stars donned exquisite outfits and shared BTS pics, Jennifer had posted a picture in a quirky night suit with a face mask on. Not only this, but she also had a glass of champagne in her hand. Sharing the same, she had written, "Emmys prep, in my other mask. Congratulations to the nominees and all of the amazing performances we’ve seen this year."

In 2019, Jennifer Aniston’s photos with her dog stormed the internet. The star had twinned with her furry friend Clyde, and they walked together while entering her office. Aniston sported a floral dress and complimented her look with sassy glasses. "Girl’s best friend... bring Clyde to work day," she had written.

She had also posted a series of fun pics with her hairdresser, Chris McMillan. She posted a before and after photo and had mentioned that they've come a long way with craziness. In the first pic, her hair looked all messed up and it was her expression that stole the show.

On the occasion of Thanksgiving, she prepared enchiladas for her friend Jimmy Kimmel. She showed how she baked it and also showed how it looked after it was done. A user had penned, "Oh so Rachel finally took some tips from Monica that knows it all."

In another post, the FRIENDS star had shown how she geared up for an event. She was lying in her car with a body-hugging dress on and showed a thumbs up. "No wrinkles... harder than it looks! Somewhere between these two photos, my peers gave me a gift I will cherish and a night I will never forget. Thank you SAG Awards, The Morning Show, and our incredible cast and crew. Let’s get back to work," she had written. A user had penned, "She can be the sassiest."

IMAGE: JENNIFER ANISTON'S INSTAGRAM

