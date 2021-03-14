5 Times Kim Kardashian And Daughter North West Rocked In Matching Outfits

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West has appeared in several of her mom's Instagram posts, from family pictures to photoshoots and the mother-daughter duo has garnered attention from all over the internet. It is not just their endearing moments as a family but Kim and North West twinning their outfits on several occasions have also impressed their fans. From concerts to simply stay-at-home, here are the times when Kim Kardashian and North West wore matching outfits-

5 Times Kim Kardashian and North West wore matching outfits

1. SKIMS Cozy Collection

On November 16, 2020, Kim took to her Instagram feed to drop the SKIMS Cozy style collection and it was the brand's first-ever clothing sets for Kids. Kim and North West wore adorable twin grey set with fluffy grey slippers. The mother-daughter clicked photographs in several poses and not just their outfit but also their poses twinned in some. Check out the post here-

2. Kanye Merch

The mother-daughter duo clicked a selfie in the same outfits during the Covid-19 pandemic on April 25, 2020. Kim and North West were seen rocking a teal and white Kanye Merch. Kim had let her hair down and pouted in the picture, whereas North West looked at the camera and tied up her hair in double buns. Kim asked her followers in the caption what was their favourite thing about quarantine and said for her it was hanging out with her babies 24x7.

3.Yeezy Show

On April 14, 2020, Kim shared yet another twinning look with North West in a throwback picture from the fall-winter 2020 Yeezy show in Paris. Even though their outfits did not match, they both showcased the set of thick, long braids created by hairstylist to the stars Chris Appleton. The mother-daughter duo posed in several poses together and even some of their candid moments featured in the pictures. Kim captioned the picture 'TWINZIES'.

4. Bug Costume

Among many of their, Halloween looks in 2019, the Kim-Kanye family got dressed up in intricate bug costumes. In the pictures, Kim and North West dressed up as worms while Kanye's costume had an amalgamation of some bugs and crab claws. Kim wrote in the caption 'A bugs life. My costume glowed. Kanye's costume moved and was all animatronics'.

5. Metallic silver one-piece

On August 21, 2019, in a family shoot, Kim posed with her children at Bahamas beach. Kim and North West were seen sitting on a beach coast and they wore an identical metallic silver one-piece. Kim wrote in the caption "Bahamas pics coming up! thought taking a pic with three kids was hard OMG this is almost impossible!".

Promo Image Source: Kim Kardashian's Instagram