5 Times Kim Kardashian Shut Down Controversial Rumours Like A Boss Lady

Kim Kardashian has been tangled in numerous controversies in her entire career so far and has managed to shut them down like a boss lady. Many rumours about her love affairs, claims of her labour law violation and her other personal affairs have created a buzz on the internet.

Times when Kim Kardashian shut down rumours

Kim Kardashian’s affair rumours with Travis Barker

IMAGE: KIM KARDASHIAN'S INSTAGRAM

According to a glimpse of her Instagram story, this became one of the latest Kim Kardashian’s controversies. It all began when she hosted a Q&A session recently on Instagram where one of her fans addressed her relationship rumour with her sister, Kourtney’s boyfriend, Travis Barker. As the fan asked her whether she hooked up with Travis Barker, she immediately shut that down and stated that it was a ‘false narrative’. She also stated that they’d been friends for years and she was happy for him and Kourtney.

A rumour about Kim’s surrogate having twins

Anyone know who makes the best double stroller? Not a tiny compact one but regular size. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 23, 2017

In 2017, Kim Kardashian made it clear on KUWTK that she was planning to expand her family despite her fertility issues and it was later revealed that she chose the surrogacy method. She then tweeted this that included a question for all her fans asking them if they knew who made the best double stroller. The moment she tweeted this, all her fans began speculating her surrogate having twins and this rumour spread like fire.

I have two kids people!!!! LOL https://t.co/jMScn8i24E — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 23, 2017

As the fans began congratulating her and asking her whether she was having twins, she dropped in another tweet, shutting all the rumours by stating that she had two kids.

Kim Kardashian’s drug rumour

I do not play with rumors like this so I'm gonna shut it down real quick. That's sugar from our candy mess from dylan's candy shop https://t.co/oICdPQVi8d — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 11, 2017

Kim Kardashian once posted a photo of herself in which she was seen posing for the camera in selfie mode. One of the fans spotted two lines of white coloured powdery substance in the background and accused her of having cocaine. As the picture took Twitter by storm, Kim responded to the rumour and stated that she did not like playing with such rumours and will shut them down real quick. She then added that it was sugar from their candy mess from Dylan's candy shop.

Kim Kardashian’s 6-toes rumour

Speculation about Kim having 6 toes emerged when one of her photos depicted her feet having the sixth toe and made the star take to her social media to dismiss the rumour by showcasing her feet in a video. A video posted by Kim Kardashian, and reshared by one her fan clubs, dismissed all the rumours about her having a 6th toe by depicting her hilarious reaction to the rumour and depicting her toes on social media. She then stated that she hoped she answered her sixth-toe question as she only had five on each foot.

Kim’s labour law violation claims

As per reports by NBC News, Kim’s labour law violation rumours emerged when a complaint was filed against her by one of her employees stating that they were not paid on regular periods, were not given their required meal and rest breaks, were not provided with a means to record all their hours, were not paid all their hours, were not reimbursed for employee expenses and other details. Shutting all these accusations, Kim Kardashian then released a statement, "These workers were hired and paid through a third-party vendor hired by Kim to provide ongoing services. Kim is not a party to the agreement made between the vendor and their workers, therefore she is not responsible for how the vendor manages their business and the agreements they have made directly with their staff." She later mentioned how wage theft and other workplace violations were a widespread problem and her firm was investigating the same.

IMAGE: KIM KARDASHIAN'S INSTAGRAM

