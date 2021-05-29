5 Times Lady Gaga Set The Temperature Soaring With Her Bikini Pictures

Lady Gaga is known for making bold fashion statements. The singer recently soared the temperature as she posted pictures of herself in a blue and white bikini. In the pictures, the Rain On Me singer wore a blue and white tie-dyed bikini. Here are 5 times when Lady Gaga sent netizens into a frenzy as she shared her bikini photos.

Lady Gaga’s bikini photos

1. In a blue and white tie-dyed bikini

The singer shared two pictures of herself in a blue and white bikini as she enjoyed the summers. Lady Gaga did not accompany the photo with any caption but used a mermaid emoji as she shared the photos. The singer was seen flaunting her natural brown tresses.

2. In a white bikini

Lady Gaga posted this photo back in 2018, the singer was seen in a strapless white bikini. The Rain On Me singer also showed off her tattoos in the photo. While sharing the pic, she wishes her fans and followers a Happy New Year.

3. In a fancy silver bikini

The singer shared a picture wearing a fancy silver and white bikini. Lady Gaga shared that the photos were clicked during her tour back in 2017 in Miami. The singer was seen wearing a matching black and silver embellished kaftan with a pair of sunglasses and heels. Gaga wrote, "From the woods for Thanksgiving to the beach for Tour in Miami! ".

4. In a pink animal print bikini

Lady Gaga shared a photo of herself wearing a pink animal print two-piece swimsuit. The singer could be seen enjoying and soaking in the sun as she posed for the camera. The photo had an adorable photobomber, Gaga's dog. Gaga wrote, "Happy weekend from Chromatica! wishing you a relaxing afternoon!!!!".

5. In a green bikini

Gaga posted this picture back in 2015, she could be seen wearing a green coloured bikini. In the photo, the singer was seen enjoying on the beach as she posed for the camera. While sharing the photo, she wrote "Work hard, play hard. Work hard again, play harder."

