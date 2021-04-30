50 Cent Lashes Out At Irv Gotti For His Claims Regarding DMX's Death; Details Inside

The recent sudden death of well-known rapper DMX came as a major shock for not just his fans, but the entire music industry in the west. While a lot is being said about the reasons that led to the rapper’s death, an audio clip of known music executive Irv Gotti has gone viral on social media where he is heard making a few unexpected claims about DMX’s death. 50 Cent, who is another popular rapper in business, has recently shared the clip on his Instagram and penned a few sharp words for Gotti in the caption.

50 Cent sends a sharp message to Irv Gotti regarding DMX’s death

While Irv Gotti is regarded as one of the prominent names in the music industry, his comments about the passing of DMX has earned him a lot of criticism from the rapper’s fans. 50 Cent recently took to social media to join them in the criticism as he shared the brief audio clip of Gotti. Cent wrote a few sharp words for him in the caption, which reads, “This guy is a idiot, ðŸ‘€did he just say DMX died from smoking crack and fentanyl! ðŸ¤·ðŸ½‍â™‚ï¸why would he say that?”.

Gotti claimed in the audio that the reason why DMX had passed away was because of a “bad dose of crack”. He also said that a drug called Fentanyl was mixed into the dose of crack which made DMX overdose. He also claimed that by the time DMX was taken to the hospital, he had also contracted the COVID-19 virus which caused difficulty in breathing for the rapper. In addition to it, Gotti also said that since the respiratory system of DMX was affected he was “hooked up to the ventilator”.

A number of netizens sent a wave of reactions to this post, hitting back at Gotti for making this statement, given that it was not his “place to comment”. While DMX did pass away due to a drug overdose, there has been no confirmed news that could verify the claims made by Gotti. The family of DMX are yet to respond to these claims by the music executive.

