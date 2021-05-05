50 Cent Moves From New York To Houston, Writes 'will Explain Later'

Rapper 50 Cent is no longer a New Yorker. The rapper took to Twitter and announced the same. Even though 50 Cent revealed that he has moved to Houston, he did not explain the reason for this move. 50 Cent’s decision to move to Houston comes along with the news that Discovery+ has approved a true anthology crime series co-produced by 50 Cent’s production company.

Rapper 50 Cent moves to Houston from New York

Rapper 50 Cent has moved away from the Big Apple. The rapper recently took to Twitter and shared a picture of himself in front of Houston’s world-famous Astrodome. The rapper, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, posed for this picture while wearing a blue-coloured shirt and a Houston Astro hat.

But while rapper 50 Cent posted this picture in the Space City, he did not provide any explanation for this big move. Moreover, it is hard to tell if the rapper is simply joking or he has actually moved to Houston. Along with the picture, Rapper 50 Cent further wrote, “I’ll explain later”. Take a look at rapper 50 Cent’s tweet about his move from New York to Houston below.

I Love NY, but i live in Houston now i’ll explain later.ðŸš¦Green Light Gang ðŸ’£BOOMðŸ’¥ pic.twitter.com/z6FAkAYwB4 — 50cent (@50cent) May 4, 2021

Discovery+ orders straight-to-series to G-Unit’s crime anthology series

Along with his picture in front of the Astrodome, 50 Cent also shared the news that his production house, G-Unit Film & Television’s Confession of a Crime Queen has been approved by Discovery+. Discovery+ has given a straight-to-series order. According to Deadline’s report, Confessions of a Crime Queen is an anthology crime series that will combine the documentary and scripted genre format.

This anthology series has been described as “first of its kind” will be presenting true stories of women who single-handedly create multi-millionaire empires. But this series will not only focus on the rise of these women in the industry but also their dramatic fall and loss of power. The casting process of the anthology series in underway. Moreover, the series will feature a top actress interviewing the real crime lord who the episode follows. The 50 Cent co-produced show is expected to premiere next year.

IMAGE: 50 Cent’s Instagram