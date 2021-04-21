50 Cent Set To Be Part Of Heist Thriller Titled 'Free Agents'

50 cent is a popular rapper, songwriter, and television producer. He has also ventured into acting, appearing in numerous movies since his debut in 2005. The artist was last seen on the big screen in 2019 in Escape Plan: The Extractors. Now, he has signed on to his next feature project.

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson to star in and produce heist thriller 'Free Agents' for Lionsgate

50 Cent has come aboard to star in and executive produce Free Agents movie, revealed The Hollywood Reporter. It is a sports heist thriller that Deon Taylor, who previously helmed Fatale and Black and Blue, will direct for Lionsgate. Taylor came up with the story and penned down the script with Joe Bockol.

Free Agents movie is described as a high-concept sports action heist thriller that tells the story of a group of professional football players who come together to steal from the team owners who are exploiting them. The plot focuses on a journeyman player who gets his last shot at his dream, but just as he starts to find some on-field success, is lured into a dangerous crime ring with some of his teammates that threatens his dream, his family, and his safety. Curtis Jackson will portray the leader of the ring, a veteran linebacker who pulls the younger player into his dangerous scheme to get back at league owners.

Director Deon Taylor said that 50 Cent has been "legendary" in all ways. He has been "extremely impressed" by the actor's amazing energy on screen and his ability to light up every scene he is in. Taylor mentioned that he truly believes this "extremely complex role" will truly allow the world to understand just how unbelievably talented Curtis Jackson is as an artist.

Lionsgate’s motion picture group president of production, Erin Westerman asserted that 50 Cent is part of the Lionsgate family and time and again has proven to be a "compelling presence" as an actor. The casting builds on the studio's relationship with Curtis Jackson, who is the executive producer of the Power franchise, made by Lionsgate-owned cable network Starz. The crime series franchise currently has the hit shows like Power Book II: Ghost, Black Mafia Family, and the next Power-verse instalment, Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Deon Taylor is producing with partner Roxanne Avent Taylor via the duo’s Hidden Empire Film Group, the indie banner that focuses on Black storytelling. Aaron Edmonds and Scott O’Brien are overseeing the project for Lionsgate. More actors will join the cast as it moves forward.

Promo Image Source: 50cent Instagram