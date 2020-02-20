50 Cent's Dig At Gender-neutral Bathrooms Creates A Stir Online

American rapper Curtis James Jackson III, popularly known as 50 Cent, recently made headlines because of one of his posts on social media. Well-known for his compositions like In Da Club, Many Men, Candy Shop, and 21 Questions to name a few, 50 Cent's contribution in hip-hop is remarkable. The rapper has a fanbase of more than 25 million followers on Instagram alone and is quite active on social media.

Recently, he took to Instagram to share a photograph of him peeping out of what appeared to be a bathroom which had a 'gender-neutral' signboard on it. He joked that he had trouble finding an actual bathroom in the caption. This picture of the Wanksta singer taking a dig at gender-neutral bathrooms created a stir online.

50 Cent's 'gender-neutral' post received a mixed reaction from fans

50 Cent's 'gender-neutral' post has divided his fans into two groups of people who are for gender-neutral bathrooms, and those against it. Some of 50 Cent's followers took the post in a humorous way and tried to play it off as a joke. While others found 50 Cent's posts homophobic.

Some raised questions as they found the post inappropriate. Some of his fans also raised concerns which may arise after the implementation of gender-neutral bathrooms. The internet seems to be clearly divided on their views on 50 Cent's post.

50 Cent's post came in light after former basketballer Dwayne Wade announced that his daughter was transgender. Recently, 38-year-old Wade in an interview with a media house revealed that 12-year-old daughter Zaya Wade knew she was transgender since she was around 3 years old.

