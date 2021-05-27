50 Cent’s Girlfriend Cuban Reacts To Vivica Fox’s ‘Love Of Her Life’ Confession For Him

50 Cent’s ex-girlfriend Vivica A. Fox recently opened about her feelings for him in an interview. The two had met in 2003 and love had blossomed between them; but then, they had broken up in the same year itself. After years now, Vivica went on to call 50 Cent “the love of her life” and his current girlfriend Cuban Link was quick to react to her confession. Cuban on Wednesday stumbled upon The Shade Room’s post in which they shared snippets from Fox’s interview. Link wrote, “Awww” followed by a violin and blush emoji.

50 Cent’s girlfriend Cuban reacts to Fox’s statements

In her interview with Vlad TV, Vivica said, “The love that I had for him, and still to this day, will always. He was the love of my life,” while also affirming that she will admit that “without any reservations.” She continued, “He will always have a special place in my heart. But the reason that the relationship ended is because we went way too public, way too fast, had too many people in our business. I really love him.”

The 56-year-old actor also recalled how she met 50 Cent. In another video that surfaced, she remarked, “We met after he said the thing at the Soul Train Music Awards - 'And I want to thank Vivica Fox for wearing that dress'. I was shocked. I was just kinda like, wow! And then after that, his people got in touch with my people and next thing I know, we were on the phone and my birthday was coming up and he’s such a gentleman. He’s very generous. I know him as Curtis, always will, and the 50 Cent, those are his performing things and who he is as a man. So, I met Curtis.”

Vivica Fox and 50 Cent had also celebrated the former's birthday together when they were dating, she mentioned in the interview. Meanwhile, the news of 50 Cent and Cuban Link being together had surfaced in 2019. The duo had also gone live on Instagram and had talked about their date.

(IMAGE: 50 CENT/ CUBAN LINK/ VIVICA A FOX'S INSTAGRAM)

