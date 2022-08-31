65% Of Britons Feel 'no Sympathy' For Prince Harry & Meghan; Diana, Queen Most Popular

As per a recent polling undertaken by global opinion and data company YouGov, over two-thirds of Britons feel 'unsympathetic' towards Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The survey follows closely on the heels of Markle's solo podcast Archetypes, her interview with The Cut, and the couple's announcement of a visit to the UK and Germany in the first week of September.

The couple's popularity in Britain was impacted by their announcement that they intended to leave their positions as working royals and relocate to the United States. This popularity suffered further setbacks when their interview with Oprah Winfrey was aired in March 2021 and Harry's memoir was announced the same year.

Britons feel 'unsympathetic' towards Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

As per a report published by Newsweek, when asked, "From what you have read and heard, how much sympathy, if any, do you have for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle," 43% of the 2,627 British adults surveyed stated that they felt 'not at all', while the other 22% said 'not very much'.

Meanwhile, a total of 22% of respondents said that they had "plenty" of sympathy for the royal couple or at least "a lot" of it. Up to 13% of those polled provided neutral responses. The survey which was conducted between May 18 and 19 saw 65 percent of respondents stating that they viewed Meghan Markle negatively, while 23 percent responded that they viewed the Duchess positively. Prince Harry did not score any better, with only 32% of Britons expressing a favourable opinion of the Duke of Sussex. When Harry announced his engagement to Markle in November 2017, his popularity had risen to 81%, far surpassing that of his grandmother, the Queen.

As per the poll data issued by YouGov, in terms of popularity of the royals, late Princess Diana was at the top of the list, while Queen Elizabeth II came second. She was followed by Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and Princess Anne, the Queen's daughter.