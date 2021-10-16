Last Updated:

79th Annual Golden Globe Awards To Be Held In January

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced the date of the 79th Golden Globe Award and released dates for submissions.

Golden Globe Awards

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organization behind Golden Globe Awards on Friday unveiled the traditional calendar with submission deadlines in various categories. As per Variety, HFPA  is moving ahead with arrangements to present the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards on 9 January 2022, with or without a telecast partner. 

Golden Globes Award to take place on January 9

The future of the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards became uncertain earlier this year in February after disclosures about the press organization’s internal practices and the lack of Black members in the HFPA, prior to recent recruiting efforts. NBC, who had been the HFPA’s longtime telecast partner, decided to drop out of the upcoming 2022 telecast in the information of the HFPA’s internal problems.

NBC in a statement spoke about their decision to not telecast the Golden Globe Awards and said, "Change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023."

The HFPA faced further criticism in May when actor Tom Cruise made a public display of returning the three Globe awards he had previously won in the 1980s and ’90s from the association. Cruise won Globe trophies for his performance in movies Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire and Magnolia.

As per Variety, this is the 2022 Golden Globe Awards calendar for the upcoming award season-

  • October 18: Submission website for 2022 Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entries now open
  • November 15: Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entry forms
  • November 22: Deadline for Television nomination ballots to be sent to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young
  • November 29: Deadline for receipt of Television nomination ballots by Ernst & Young, at 5:00 p.m. PT
  • November 30: Deadline for Motion Picture nomination ballots to be sent to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young
  • December 8: Final screening date for Motion Pictures
  • December 9: Final date for Motion Picture press conferences
  • December 10: Deadline for receipt of Motion Picture nomination ballots by Ernst & Young, at 12:00 p.m. (noon)
  • December 13: Announcement of nominations for the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards, at 5:00 a.m. PT
  • December 17: Final ballots sent to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young
  • January 3: Deadline for receipt of final ballots by Ernst & Young, at 5:00 p.m. PT
  • January 9: Presentation of the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards

