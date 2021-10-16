79th Annual Golden Globe Awards To Be Held In January

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@goldenglobes
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organization behind Golden Globe Awards on Friday unveiled the traditional calendar with submission deadlines in various categories. As per Variety, HFPA is moving ahead with arrangements to present the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards on 9 January 2022, with or without a telecast partner.
The future of the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards became uncertain earlier this year in February after disclosures about the press organization’s internal practices and the lack of Black members in the HFPA, prior to recent recruiting efforts. NBC, who had been the HFPA’s longtime telecast partner, decided to drop out of the upcoming 2022 telecast in the information of the HFPA’s internal problems.
NBC in a statement spoke about their decision to not telecast the Golden Globe Awards and said, "Change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023."
The HFPA faced further criticism in May when actor Tom Cruise made a public display of returning the three Globe awards he had previously won in the 1980s and ’90s from the association. Cruise won Globe trophies for his performance in movies Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire and Magnolia.
As per Variety, this is the 2022 Golden Globe Awards calendar for the upcoming award season-
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.