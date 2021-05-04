'90 Day Fiancé': Fans React To Brandon’s Behaviour Towards His Wife Julia

Julia Trubkina was often the disliked one on 90 Day Fiancé, however after the sixth season of the show premiering on TLC, it is her husband Brandon Gibbs who has been receiving the flak for his behaviour. Twitterati has flooded the micro-blogging site with comments on how the latter could have been much nicer to his Russian wife and acted maturely on the show. Scroll along to know more and have a look at the tweets by viewers.

Fans react to Brandon’s behaviour with Julia on 90 Day Fiancé

In the premiere episode of the recent season of 90 Day Fiancé, the couple was seen taking a trip to Las Vegas and Julia fell in love with Sin City. However, when the Russian dancer shared it with her husband that she wanted to move to Vegas and live here, Brandon asked her to be realistic about the couple’s living situation and his reaction did not sit well with the audiences. Some of the fans did back him up by saying that he had a practical response, but most of them expressed that he was being rude and unreasonable with his new wife.

Julia, who is a native of Russia has expressed earlier as well that she has not had the best life with Brandon’s parents at their farm in Dinwiddie, Virginia. She was even criticised after she expressed that working and living on the farm was her own choice. This came after she previously made it seem like it was something she was forced to do.

Although, most of the fans and avid viewers of the show have supported Julia and her wanting to move to Las Vegas in their tweets, especially because she has already left her home country to settle with Brandon in the States. During the show, when Julia expressed that she wanted to move to the city, to which her husband quipped that they were going to look at houses and soon revealed that he was messing with her as “this isn’t real life”. Brandon’s response was not taken well by the viewers and this is what they had to say.

Brandon definitely could've been more supportive like Julia was saying #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter — Bri ðŸ‘¸ðŸ¾ (@BriStackx) May 4, 2021

Julia I absolutely promise you that nobody wants to steal Brandon from you... #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter — bitchfaceâœ¨ (@Stushedd) May 4, 2021

Brandon, instead of just telling Julia that her English isn't good enough to have a job, HELP HER LEARN! Correct her when she says things incorrectly, teach her the proper pronouns, etc. #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance — Boston ðŸ¦‹ (@VictorianDream5) May 3, 2021

I hate him so much. Gosh. All her dreams are realistic and reasonable.



He really said "you wanna be a wedding planner or interior designer?! Impossible!"



Brandon. His mother and his father are losers.

#90dayfiance #HappilyEverAfter #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/sJ9c9dd6zb — Mrs. Rated It (@rated_it) May 3, 2021

Brandon is a terrible husband #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter — Miss Yankee Universe (@missyankeeu) May 3, 2021

