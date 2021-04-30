90 Day Fiancé's Jenny Slatten, Sumit Singh Test COVID-19 Positive; Say 'We Are Doing Okay'

90 Day Fiancé stars Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh have tested positive for COVID-19. On April 28, 2021, Sumit took to his official Instagram handle and announced the diagnosis in a post. He dropped a selfie picture featuring himself and his fiancee, Jenny. Sharing the health update, the former expressed his gratitude to his fans and followers for 'praying' and 'hoping best' for them. He added that they are 'doing okay and hoping to recover as soon as possible'.

90 Day Fiancé stars Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh 'are doing okay'

In the picture, the couple can be seen hugging each other and posing for the camera. Clicking the selfie picture, Sumit Singh and Jenny Slatten flashed their bright smile and looked into the camera confidently. Jenny can be seen sporting a black tee, while Sumit donned an olive shirt. As for the caption, Sumit wrote, "Thank you all for praying for us. Thank you all for hoping best for us and for wishing us good health and stay safe. Sorry to inform you all that we both are Covid positive. We are doing okay and hoping to recover asap. Love you all. '#thankyouall'" with praying hands emoticon and a red heart.

As soon as the couple shared their COVID-19 positive news, many fans wished for their speedy recovery and dropped positive comments. Many celebs too dropped motivating comments on their latest post. Laura commented, "Get better soon my friends!", while Armando Rubio wrote, "Healing vibes! Get better you two" with a red heart. Evelin Villegas commented, "Sending lot of strength! Covid is hard and everyone goes through it differently. I hope is super smooth for you guys. Much love" with a pair of red hearts. Ariela Danielle wrote, "You will get through it. Sending love".

The couple is currently living in India. The country is experiencing a public health crisis due to increasing cases of COVID-19. As per the latest update shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country has registered 1,87,62,976 cases and has reported nearly two lakh deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

