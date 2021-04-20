'90210' Actor Annalynne McCord Reveals She Has Dissociative Identity Disorder

90210's Annalynne McCord recently went public with the information about her disorder. While speaking to her psychiatrist Dr Daniel Amen, the actor who is known for her role as Naomi Clark revealed that she is suffering from Dissociative Identity Disorder. Read further to know more about Annalynne McCord's dissociative identity disorder.

About Annalynne McCord's dissociative identity disorder

In a video that is available on the psychiatrist's website, the actor spoke about her history with the disorder. Talking about her childhood, she said that she would show up wearing a black wig and a new personality of a tough baddie and on the other side she would then change to the Bohemian flower child. She also explained that she suffered from PTSD which has affected her memory and that she couldn't remember her "split" personality.

She added that she didn't realise that she had a split personality until she did a project. She added that all her roles were part of her splits. She talked about her film Excision that was released in 2012 and said that she played a very cerebral, disturbed, strange little girl in the movie. She said that the character felt close to her as she felt similar to it. She added that it was very exposing, very confronting and she felt a bit re-traumatising without even realising it. The actor added that after she finished the shoot for the movie at 2 am, she had to change her character of becoming a Blonde girl for her show 90210. During that time, the actor failed to change herself to a new character. She said that she couldn't find herself and that the character of a blonde girl was inaccessible. She said that she was into the dark and deep into the character of Pauline (from the movie) and that she couldn't get out of it.

She also mentioned another incident that happened when she was a teenager. She said that she had a very different personality, like the "anarchist from hell" who would stab you with the spiky rings that she wears. She added that she was a nasty creature back then but she has gratitude for herself as the teenage version of the actor helped her come out of hell.

Earlier, the actor opened up about the time when she was raped. She revealed that when she was 18 years old, she was raped by her friend in her own apartment. The actor also talked about the PTSD she suffered because of it and that she has suppressed it for a long time. She also mentioned that she was sexually abused since childhood and her memories go back to the age of 11. In the year 2019, she told People that she went under treatment for PTSD where her memories of child sexual abuse popped up from all the way to the age of 11. As per her psychiatrist, Dr Amen, the actor's dissociative identity disorder roots back to her being sexually abused at a young age.

Promo Image Source: Annalynne McCord's Instagram