'A Christmas Story 2': Peter Billingsley Joined By Four Original Cast Members For Sequel

The iconic Christmas comedy film A Christmas Story is coming back with its legendary sequel, with Peter Billingsley, set to reprises his role as Ralphie. In an exciting update for the film's fans, more members from the original 1983 film, including Ian Petrella (Randy), Zack Ward (Scut Farkus), Scott Schwartz (Flick) and R.D. Robb (Schwartz), have been roped in for the second instalment.,as per Deadline reports.

Peter Billingsley will also be bankrolling the project with partner Vince Vaughn under the banner Wild West Picture Show. The script has been penned by Nick Schenk, while Clay Kaytis will be helming the project. The HBO Max reboot will see an adult Ralphie reconnecting with his childhood pals, while also dealing with the demise of his father, with whom he had a complicated relationship.

Peter Billingsley joined by four original cast members for A Christmas Story 2

Ian Petrella will reprise his role as Ralphie's troublemaking younger brother Randy, while Zack Ward will take on his character Scut Farkus. Scott Schwartz will be shown as Flick, Ralphie's friend and R.D. Robb will be making his entry as Schwartz. The film's synopsis reads,

"The sequel follows an adult Ralphie in the 1970s, who returns to the house on Cleveland Street to deliver his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up. With the same attention to the real-life tone of the first, Ralphie reconnects with childhood friends, reconciles the passing of his Old Man and sews the seeds for the origins of the beloved holiday classic.”

First released in 1983, A Christmas Story became a favourite among movie watchers in the holiday season. It was directed by Bob Clark and was based on Jean Shepherd's semi-fictional anecdotes in his 1966 book In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash. In 2012, the movie was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant". It was filmed partly in Canada and went on to win two Canadian Genie Awards in 1984, a year after its release. It is ranked as one of the best Christmas films to date.

Image: INSTAGRAM/@PARK.CIRKUS.FILMS/AP