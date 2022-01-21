'A Christmas Story' Sequel In Development, Peter Billingsley Set To Return As Ralphie

A Christmas Story is often ranked as among the best Christmas movies of all time and is one of the classic holiday season movies. The Christmas comedy set in the 1940s follows 9-year-old Ralphie played by Peter Billingsley who wants to get the Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle for Christmas. As per reports, Warner Bros is planning to make a sequel to the iconic holiday movie after almost 39 years of its release. The sequel will bring back Peter Billingsley as Ralphie.

A Christmas Story sequel is currently underworks

As per a report by ComicBook, Warner Bros. is currently developing a sequel to the classic holiday movie A Christmas Story, which also bring back Peter Billingsley as Ralphie. The film will be titled A Christmas Story Christmas and is set to take place after 30 years of the original movie.

The movie will follow Ralphie as he takes his children to his old family home to revisit his childhood holiday experiences and to come to terms with the loss of his father. A Christmas Story Christmas will be directed by Clay Kaytis, who is best known for his movies like Angry Birds Movie and The Christmas Chronicles.

Billingsley will reportedly produce the film alongside Vince Vaughn, under their join production company Wild West Picture Show. No other cast member apart from Billingsley has been confirmed though it is rumoured that Julie Hagerty will portray Ralphie's mother, a role originally played by Melinda Dillon. As per Collider the movie's plot is-

"The film follows an adult Ralphie (Billingsley) in the 1970s, who returns to the house on Cleveland street to deliver his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up. With the same attention to the real-life tone of the first, Ralphie reconnects with childhood friends, reconciles the passing of his Old Man and sews the seeds for the origins of the beloved Holiday classic."

More about A Christmas Story

A Christmas Story was directed by Bob Clark and was based on Jean Shepherd's semi-fictional anecdotes in his 1966 book In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash. The movie also stars Melinda Dillon and Darren McGavin. Over the years, the film's critical reputation has grown considerably and it is regarded by some as one of the best films of 1983. In 2012, the movie was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant".

Image: Instagram/@classic_suggestions/@noahstewart331